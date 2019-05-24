SBS Punjabi

Workers of a high profile pizza company claim over $600,000 in alleged underpayments

Della Rosa

Source: Supplied

Published 24 May 2019 at 1:01pm, updated 26 May 2019 at 6:10pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Della Rosa is a manufacturing company which supplies pizzas to Coles, Woolworths and IGA, as well as some smaller clients. At least 17 former workers have alleged that Della Rosa paid them a flat rate, and denied overtime payments, shift loading, and public holiday rates.

Rosters, pay slips and legal documents provided to SBS Punjabi suggest these workers to be involved in 12-hour shifts, with at least six of them telling SBS they regularly worked overtime, weekend shifts and public holidays but were only paid normal wages.

SBS Punjabi has contacted Della Rosa against these allegations but did not receive any response. 

Do you know anyone affected by a similar situation?  Write to us at 
preetinder.singh@sbs.com.au
. We’ll keep your identity and information confidential.

Migrant workers allegedly underpaid $600,000 by Melbourne pizza manufacturer



