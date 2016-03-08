SBS Punjabi

World Cultural Festival 2016

Message from Hon. Ted Baillieu

Source: Supplied

Published 8 March 2016 at 11:21pm, updated 9 March 2016 at 11:16am
By Preeti K McCarthy
The World Culture Festival 2016 is a celebration of The Art of Living's 35 years of service to humanity, spirituality and human values. It will take place on March 11-13, 2016 in New Delhi, India. The festival will celebrate the diversity in cultures from across the world while simultaneously highlighting our unity as a human family. Rohit Singla talks to Preeti McCarthy from SBS Punjabi about the arrangements for this festival.

The World Cultural Festival will be one of the biggest cultural celebrations in the history of mankind with more than 3.5 million people attending the event to showcase their culture, music and traditions. This event is predicted to set many new Guinness World Book Records, one of them being for the largest stage ever being built (nearly 7 acres).

The event will be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many VIPs and other important dignitaries are expected to attend the event from around the world including Victoria’s ex-premier
Mr Ted Baillieu
. (
@TedBaillieu
)

World Cultural Festival 2016
This festival is also holding a number of competitions for various categories. 

World Cultural Festival Competition 2016
