World Cultural Festival 2016

The World Cultural Festival will be one of the biggest cultural celebrations in the history of mankind with more than 3.5 million people attending the event to showcase their culture, music and traditions. This event is predicted to set many new Guinness World Book Records, one of them being for the largest stage ever being built (nearly 7 acres).





The event will be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many VIPs and other important dignitaries are expected to attend the event from around the world including Victoria’s ex-premier Mr Ted Baillieu . ( @TedBaillieu )





Source: Supplied





This festival is also holding a number of competitions for various categories.





Source: Supplied









