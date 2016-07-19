World Heritage status to Chandigarh - what does it mean?

So what does this mean for the "City Beautiful" which is also vying to become a Smart City in India? How will this impact the proposed metro rail project or other new construction proposals?











Mr Ramesh Vinayak, the Resident Editor of Hindustan Times, spoke to us from Chandigarh today, who clarified that although the heritage status only applies to the Capital complex, but the whole city has been catapulted to the international stage.











Here is an interview with Mr Vinayak about the possible impact of the world heritage status granted to Chandigarh.













