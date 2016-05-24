SBS Punjabi

Yatra Sri Hemkunt Sahib - 25 ਮਈ ਤੋਂ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹੇਮਕੁੰਟ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੀ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ

Hemkund Sahib

Hemkund Sahib Source: Photo by Satbir Singh

Published 24 May 2016 at 10:41pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Hemkund Sahib (also spelled Hemkunt) is a Sikh place of worship and pilgrimage site in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, India. With its setting of a glacial lake surrounded by seven mountain peaks, it is according to the Survey of India located in the Himalayas at an elevation of 4,632 meters (15,197 feet). Preetinder Grewal reports…

