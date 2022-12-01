Your aged care rights in Australia and how to make a complaint

The legislated rights that protect consumers receiving subsidised aged care services are outlined in the Charter of Aged Care Rights, under the 1997 Aged Care Act.





The first two of the fundamental 14 aged care rights in the Charter include the right to be treated with dignity and respect and to enjoy services that are safe and high quality.





Another protection is the right to make a complaint free from reprisal and to have your complaint dealt with fairly and promptly.





The Older Persons Advocacy Network (OPAN) delivers free information and advocacy services to older people across Australia.





OPAN CEO Craig Gear explains.





“While we are funded by a grant from the Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care, we are an independent organisation. We're independent from the Government, we're independent from providers. And that means that we can raise issues with the government where we see that there's a problem in the aged care system. Or we go at the direction of the older person to speak to their aged care provider to get that issue resolved.”





There are approximately 200 OPAN aged care advocates across the country.





To speak to an aged care advocate, call the National Aged Care Advocacy Line on 1800 700 600 (free call).



