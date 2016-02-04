SBS Punjabi

Zika virus confirmed in Australia

SBS Punjabi

hree-month-old Daniel, who was born with microcephaly, undergoes physical therapy at the Altino Ventura foundation in Recife, Brazil.

hree-month-old Daniel, who was born with microcephaly, undergoes physical therapy at the Altino Ventura foundation in Recife, Brazil. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 February 2016 at 2:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Australian officials are calling for calm as the Zika virus continues to spread, with more than 30 countries and territories now affected. Thousands of babies in Brazil born with abnormally small heads have been linked to the virus. And now cases have been confirmed in Australia.

Published 4 February 2016 at 2:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'