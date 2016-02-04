Zika virus confirmed in Australia

hree-month-old Daniel, who was born with microcephaly, undergoes physical therapy at the Altino Ventura foundation in Recife, Brazil. Source: AAP
Published 4 February 2016 at 2:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Australian officials are calling for calm as the Zika virus continues to spread, with more than 30 countries and territories now affected. Thousands of babies in Brazil born with abnormally small heads have been linked to the virus. And now cases have been confirmed in Australia.
Published 4 February 2016 at 2:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share