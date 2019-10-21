ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਫੁੱਟੀ ਕਮੈਂਟੇਟਰ ਅਤੇ ਰੇਡੀਓ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਾਰ ਹਰਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਕੰਗ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ਮਾਣਮੱਤਾ ਐਂਟੀਨਾ ਅਵਾਰਡ

Harbir Kang

Harbir Singh Kang from the NEMBC’s Multicultural AFL Panel Show speaking at the award ceremony. Source: Supplied

Published 21 October 2019
By Preetinder Grewal
Available in other languages

ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਦੇ ਵਸਨੀਕ ਹਰਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਕੰਗ ਨੇ ਬਹੁਸਭਿਆਚਾਰਕ ਏ ਐਫ ਐਲ ਫੁੱਟਬਾਲ ਟੀ ਵੀ ਪੈਨਲ ਸ਼ੋਅ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੀ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਸਰਬੋਤਮ ਸਭਿਆਚਾਰਕ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਸ਼ਾਈ ਵਿਭਿੰਨ ਸ਼ਖਸੀਅਤ ਵਜੋਂ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ‘ਐਂਟੀਨਾ ਅਵਾਰਡ’ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਹੈ। ਵਧੇਰੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਇਹ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ।

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਫੁੱਟੀ ਕਮੈਂਟੇਟਰ ਅਤੇ ਰੇਡੀਓ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਾਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਪਹਿਚਾਣ ਬਣਾ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਰਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਕੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ਐਂਟੀਨਾ ਅਵਾਰਡ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਕੰਗ ਨੇ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਣ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

“ਮੈਂ ਇਹ ਮਾਣਮੱਤਾ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰਕੇ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਵੀ ਵਧੇਰੇ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਤ ਹੋਇਆ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ। ਮੈਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮੇਰੀ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ-ਦਿਸਦੀ ਸਿੱਖ ਪਛਾਣ ਨੂੰ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਿਆਰ ਅਤੇ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਨਾਲ਼ ਸਵੀਕਾਰਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਗੱਲ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਖੇਡ-ਮੈਦਾਨ ਜਾਂ ਇਸਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਭਰੀ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਮੇਰੀ ਹਾਜ਼ਰੀ ਦੀ ਕਿਓਂ ਨਾ ਹੋਵੇ।”

ਮੈਂ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਇਸ ਖੇਡ ਦਾ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਬਣਿਆ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਨਾਲ਼-ਨਾਲ਼ ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਫੁੱਟੀ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਚਲਿਤ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ।
ਟੀ ਵੀ ਚੈਨਲ ਸੀ 31 ਦੁਆਰਾ ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਪੁਰਸਕਾਰ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਬੋਲਦਿਆਂ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਕੰਗ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਹਿਯੋਗੀ ਟੀ ਵੀ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਾਰ, ਨਿਰਮਾਤਾ-ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਨੈਸ਼ਨਲ ਐਥਨਿਕ ਅਤੇ ਮਲਟੀਕਲਚਰਲ ਬ੍ਰੌਡਕਾਸਟਰਜ਼ ਕੌਂਸਲ (ਐਨ ਈ ਐਮ ਬੀ ਸੀ), ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਫੁੱਟਬਾਲ ਲੀਗ (ਏ ਐਫ ਐਲ), ਕਮਿਊਨਿਟੀ ਬਰਾਡਕਾਸਟਿੰਗ ਫਾਉਂਡੇਸ਼ਨ (ਸੀ ਬੀ ਐਫ), ਚੈਨਲ 31 ਅਤੇ 3 ਟ੍ਰਿਪਲ ਜ਼ੈਡ ਐਫ ਐਮ ਰੇਡੀਓ ਦਾ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।
ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਦੇ ਪਿਛੋਕੜ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਹਰਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਕੰਗ 2003 ਵਿੱਚ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਆਏ ਸਨ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ਼ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਕੀਤੀ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਸੁਨਣ ਲਈ ਉੱਪਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਆਡੀਓ ਲਿੰਕ ਉੱਤੇ ਕਲਿੱਕ ਕਰੋ।

Read this story in English:

Footy commentator and radio personality Harbir Singh Kang is the winner of the Best Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Personality Award at the Community TV Antenna Awards held at Melbourne early this month.

Mr Kang told SBS Punjabi that he is feeling happy and proud after this achievement.

“I am very excited to receive this honour. I am glad that my vivid Sikh identity is being accepted with love and care wherever I present myself as a footy presenter both on and off-field.”

I became part of this game purely for the genesis of my love of Aussie Rules and everything AFL. I also wanted to promote the footy culture in my community.
After the award ceremony which was hosted by TV Channel C31, Mr Kang thanked his fellow presenters, producers and director as well as the National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters’ Council (NEMBC*), the Australian Football League (AFL), the Community Broadcasting Foundation (CBF), Channel 31 and 3ZZZ FM. 

In 2017 the opportunity presented itself for Mr Kang to further his career in AFL commentary and news in the Hindi and Punjabi languages, by participating as a panellist in a partnership project of the NEMBC, AFL, C31 and CBF - The Multicultural AFL Football TV Show.

His popularity amongst the Indian community is very expansive and assists with engaging and attracting a large TV / Radio audience.

“My passion for footy and my background of 16 years in Ethnic media through volunteer broadcasting at 3ZZZ FM provided me with the opportunity to broadcast AFL live game commentary and more importantly it’s the partnership between the NEMBC, AFL and CBF which made Multicultural AFL broadcasts a regular occurrence,” he said.

Mr Kang who hails from Amritsar in Punjab, India came to Australia in 2003.

*The NEMBC is the national peak body representing the largest multicultural and multilingual media institution in Australia with over 600 member programs; representing 4,000 broadcasters; producing 2500 hours a week; in over 110 languages.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


