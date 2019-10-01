ਨਰਸਾਂ ਲਈ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦਾ ਵਰਕ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਅਤੇ ਪਰਮਾਨੈਂਟ ਰੈਜ਼ੀਡੈਂਸੀ ਦੇ ਰਸਤੇ, ਰਜਿਸਟ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਵਿਧੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਈ ਵੱਡੀ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ

Available in other languages

ਮਾਈਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਮਾਹਿਰ ਮੰਨਦੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਨਰਸਿੰਗ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਥਾਈ ਜਾਂ ਅਸਥਾਈ ਵੀਜ਼ੇ, ਪੀ ਆਰ ਅਤੇ ‘ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ-ਤਨਖਾਹ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ’ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਮੌਕੇ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਾਕੀ ਕਿੱਤਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਨੰਬਰ ਉੱਤੇ ਹੈ।





ਪਰਥ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਮਾਈਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਏਜੰਟ ਵਜੋਂ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਨੇ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਨਰਸਿੰਗ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਕਿੱਤਾਮੁਖੀ-ਪੂਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਸਥਾਨ ਹਨ।





2019-20 ਦੀ ਆਕੂਪੇਸ਼ਨ ਸੀਲਿੰਗ ਤਹਿਤ ਨਰਸਿੰਗ ਲਈ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ 17,000 ਦੇ ਕਰੀਬ ਥਾਵਾਂ ਰਾਖਵੀਆਂ ਹਨ ਜੋ ਕਿਸੇ ਵੀ ਹੋਰ ਕਿੱਤੇ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡਾ ਨੰਬਰ ਹੈ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਜਦੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ‘ਕਰੀਅਰ’, ਪੱਕੀ ਰਿਹਾਇਸ਼ ਜਾਂ ਪਰਮਾਨੈਂਟ ਰੇਸੀਡੈਂਸੀ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਆਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਨਰਸਿੰਗ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵਧੀਆ ਕਿੱਤੇ ਵਜੋਂ ਕੰਮ ਆਓਂਦੀ ਹੈ। ਪਰ ਇਸ ਲਈ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਯੋਗਤਾ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਨਰਸਾਂ ਲਈ ਰਜਿਸਟ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਲਾਜ਼ਮੀ ਹੈ।





ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਇਹ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਕਾਫੀ ਸਿੱਧ-ਪੱਧਰੀ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਬਿਨੇਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ 1 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ 2019 ਤੋਂ ਲਾਗੂ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ ਵੱਲ ਵੀ ਖਿਆਲ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ।







ਐਨ ਐਮ ਬੀ ਏ ਨੇ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਬਿਨੇਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਹੁਣ ਇੱਕ ਬ੍ਰਿਜਿੰਗ ਪ੍ਰੋਗਰਾਮ ਜਾਂ ਨਤੀਜਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਅਧਾਰਤ ਮੁਲਾਂਕਣ (ਓਬੀਏ) ਨੂੰ ਚੁਣਨ ਦੀ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਸ਼ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਜੋ ਕਿ ਜਨਵਰੀ 2020 ਵਿੱਚ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰਾਂਹ ਲਾਗੂ ਹੋ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ।





ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਵਿਕਲਪ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਹਨ ਜੋ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਬਿਨੈਕਾਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਉਪਲਬਧ ਹਨ ਜੋ ਸਥਾਨਕ ਜਾਂ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਯੋਗਤਾ, ਅੰਗਰੇਜ਼ੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੰਗੀ ਮੁਹਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਕੰਮ ਦਾ ਢੁਕਵਾਂ ਤਜ਼ੁਰਬਾ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਹੋਣ।







ਸਕਿਲਡ ਮਾਈਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਲਈ ਕਈ ਤਰਾਹ ਦੇ ਵੀਜ਼ੇ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਹਨ ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ੍ਕਿਲ ਮੈਚਿੰਗ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ, ਏਮਪਲੋਏਰ ਨੌਮੀਨੇਸ਼ਨ ਸਕੀਮ (ਈਐਨਐਸ), ਰੀਜਨਲ ਸਪੋਂਸਰਡ ਮਾਈਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਸਕੀਮ (ਆਰਐਸਐਮਐਸ) ਵਰਕਿੰਗ ਹੌਲੀਡੇ ਅਤੇ, ਅਤੇ, ਜਾਂ ਬਿਜ਼ਨਿਸ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਹਨ।





ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਇਹ ਵੀ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਨਵੰਬਰ 2019 ਤੋਂ ਨਵੀਂ ਖੇਤਰੀ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਯੋਜਨਾ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਸਬ-ਕਲਾਸ 489 ਅਤੇ 187 ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਦੀ ਥਾਂ ਲਵੇਗੀ।





ਪੂਰੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਮਾਈਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਏਜੰਟ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ ਨਾਲ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਇਹ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ..... Source: Getty Images/Jetta Productions Inc





Read this story in English:





Nurses provide nursing care to patients in hospitals, aged care and other health care facilities, as well as in the community.





Depending upon the roles set in the healthcare sector, the occupation is often divided into two roles – enrolled and registered nurses.





Migration experts believe that nursing serves as an excellent platform for various ‘high-paid’ job opportunities and permanent residency visa pathways in Australia.

A Perth-based migration agent Narinder Kaur told SBS Punjabi that nursing has the maximum number of places in this year’s Occupation Ceiling.





“Nursing serves as the best occupation when it comes to career and permanent residency choices,” said Ms Kaur.





“For 2019-20, Australia’s migration program offers over 17,000 places for nurses, which is also the highest number for any occupation in the Occupation Ceiling. So clearly it is a matter of choice for many foreign-based skilled workers who wish to permanently settle in Australia.”





“All other occupations are offered less than 9,000 places in the Occupation Ceiling which is used to define quotas for all high-demand occupations of Australia.”





Australian visa and passport. Source: iStockphoto





Visa options and permanent residency pathways:





There are many visa options that are offered for skilled nurses who have a local or overseas qualification, a good proficiency in English and a relevant work experience.





For general skilled migration purposes, options mainly include state or territory based Skill Matching Visa, Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS), Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (RSMS), Working Holiday and, or Business Visa.





From November 2019, the new regional visa scheme will replace the existing subclass 489 and 187 visas.











Ms Kaur said for all the skilled migration visas, the applicants will first need to demonstrate an essential qualification, language capability and a work experience assessment.





“The applicants also need to check through the Skilled Occupation List (SOL) for their nominated codes or the categories under which they could apply,” she added.





“We often get queries for Independent and/or State Nominated Visas. Some of the applicants also avail a relative-based sponsorship where additional points can be claimed for an eligible relative.”





Ms Kaur said that the application process is also available for Employer-Sponsored Visas including both temporary and permanent visa options.





“The successful completion of the process and demonstrated capabilities in the field will finally lead to permanent residency in Australia,” she added. Source: Getty Images/JohnnyGreig





The recent changes to the registration process





Nurses need to be registered to work in Australia and for migration purposes, they also need to undergo skills assessment with Australian Nursing and Midwifery Accreditation Council (ANMAC).





Ms Kaur said that registration is a must for nurses and midwives with international qualifications.





“Internationally qualified nurses and midwives (IQNMs) must have registration or approval from the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia (NMBA),” she said.





“The process is relatively simple and straight forward. But the applicants must be mindful of the upcoming changes that come into effect on 1 October 2019.”

The NMBA recently announced that the IQNM applicants will now be offered the choice of being referred to a bridging program or to NMBA outcomes-based assessment (OBA) which will commence in January 2020.





Their statement says, “The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia (NMBA) is moving to an outcomes-based assessment model for some internationally qualified nurses and midwives (IQNMs).”





Currently, IQNMs who hold qualifications which are relevant but not substantially equivalent or based on similar competencies to Australian nursing and midwifery qualifications (and who meet NMBA mandatory registration standards) are referred to bridging programs. Australian passport Source: SBS





From January 2020, all IQNMs with relevant but not substantially equivalent qualifications will be referred to the OBA.





The OBA consists of two parts: a multiple-choice exam, followed by an objective structured clinical exam (OSCE). Applicants will need to pass the multiple-choice exam before being able to undertake the OSCE.





What if an applicant has already been referred to a bridging course? More information on the OBA is available in this fact sheet .

'Better prospects in regional areas’





Nurses and midwives are in huge demand all over Australia, including regional and remote areas.





Ms Kaur said that overseas skilled nurses will find better prospects in regional Australia.





“There is a real need and potential in regional areas as they often tend to struggle to recruit skilled nurses with the right skills over there,” she adds.





“There are also more incentives for international students who study and live in regional areas to avail these opportunities.”





‘Future looks bright for the nursing industry’





Ms Kaur said that the demand for nurses will keep increasing due to the growing needs and ageing population of Australia.





“The future looks bright for the nursing industry. Health recruitment and visa experts believe that it is going to stay in high demand for many years,” she said.





“Job seekers are likely to have more promising results with job vacancies on the rise and a growing demand for registered nurses.”





Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for consultation with professional advisors.





