ਭਾਰਤ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦਾ ਸਟੱਡੀ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਲੈਣ ਦੀ ਕਤਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਗੇ

ਚੰਗੇ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਦੀ ਆਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਦਾ ਰੁੱਖ ਕਰਨਾ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਕੋਈ ਨਵੀਂ ਗੱਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਸਥਾਨਿਕ ਪੱਧਰ 'ਤੇ ਇਸ ਪਰਵਾਸ ਨੂੰ ਅਕਸਰ ਇੱਕ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਦੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਨਾਲ਼ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ।





ਇੱਕ ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਸਥਿਤ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਸ-ਮਾਹਿਰ ਨੇ ਐੱਸ ਬੀ ਐੱਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਜਾਣ ਦੀ 'ਹੋੜ' ਅਤੇ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਅੰਕੜਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ 'ਹੈਰਾਨ' ਨਹੀਂ' ਹਨ - "ਇਹ ਕੋਈ ਨਵੀਂ ਗੱਲ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ, ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਲੋਕ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੇਰ ਤੋਂ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਜਾਣ ਵੱਲ ਝੁਕਾਅ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਹਨ, ਗੱਲ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਹੁਨਰਮੰਦ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਸ, ਪਰਿਵਾਰ, ਯਾਤਰਾ ਜਾਂ ਪੜ੍ਹਾਈ ਦੀ ਕਿਓਂ ਨਾ ਹੋਵੇ।"





"ਇੱਕ ਸਮਾਂ ਸੀ ਜਦੋਂ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੜ੍ਹਨਾ ਸਿਰਫ ਅਮੀਰਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਸੀਮਿਤ ਸੀ ਪਰ ਹੁਣ ਇਹ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੈ। ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਤੌਰ ‘ਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ 'ਤੇ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਜਾਣ ਦਾ ਰੁਝਾਨ ਕਾਫੀ ਵਧਿਆ ਹੈ।"





ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੁਝ ਵੀ ਗ਼ਲਤ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਓਂਦਾ - ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਇੱਥੇ ਰਹਿਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿਲਚਸਪੀ ਖ਼ਤਮ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਉਹ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਥਾਨਕ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਕੋਲ਼ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਕੁਝ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ।

"ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਮਾਪੇ ਇਸ ਗੱਲ ਨੂੰ ਲੈਕੇ ਚਿੰਤਤ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਉਹ ਅਕਸਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਅਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲ ਜੀਵਨ ਲਈ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਭੇਜਣ ਲਈ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਿਤ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ।"





2018 ਵਿੱਚ ਅੰਦਾਜ਼ਨ 150,000 ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਆਪਣੇ 'ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਸੁਪਨਿਆਂ' ਨੂੰ ਸਾਕਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਗਏ - ਇਹਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਕੈਨੇਡਾ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਸੀ, ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਦੂਜੇ ਮੁਲਕ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ, ਯੂ ਕੇ, ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ, ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਆਦਿ ਨੰਬਰ ਦਾ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ।











Read this story in English:





Punjab is on top among the students from India who want to study on Australian campuses.





A total of 12,644 Punjabi students applied for visas to study in Australia this year.





This is followed by Telangana which accounts for 5,100 students who have chosen Australia as their study destination.





This data is based on an internal study by Australian education providers. Punjabi students celebrating Diwali at the Victoria University, Melbourne. Source: Photo courtesy Hong Seok Che





Gagandeep Singh, a Ludhiana-based migration agent told SBS Punjabi that he is ‘not surprised’ as Punjabis always had an upward trend of going abroad for multiple reasons – be it for skilled migration, family, travel or studies.





“There was a time when travelling and studying overseas was limited to the rich only. But this is becoming more and more affordable now. It’s actually a craze to go overseas, especially on student visas, and Punjabis are leading the way,” said Mr Singh.





People find nothing wrong with this trend. There’s no apparent reason to stay here. They want jobs and the government has nothing to offer.

“Even their parents encourage them to go abroad for earning a better and prosperous life.”





An estimated 150,000 Punjabi students went abroad to chase their ‘foreign dreams’ in 2018 - with the majority getting their visas approved for Canada followed by Australia, UK, New Zealand and USA.





A group of Indian students at University of New South Wales, Sydney. Source: Supplied





Meanwhile, the student numbers from India to Australia have also been surging constantly.





Over 72,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in Australia, which makes India the second-largest source of international students after China.





Until March 2019, Australia had a record number of 613,000 international students with the majority coming from China, India and Nepal.





According to the Australian Embassy in New Delhi, the country is already the most popular destination for Indian students after the United States.





