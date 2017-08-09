ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮੁਕੇਬਾਜਾਂ ਖਿੱਚੀ ਵਰਲਡ ਚੈਂਪੀਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰੀ

Swatantar Raj Singh tells us about training & preparations that Indian boxers are doing currently in order to participate in oncoming World Boxing Championship in Hamburg (Germany) from 25 Aug to 2nd Sep. SR Singh also tell us that there was no boxing Federation since last Olympics till November last year, thats why the training, camps and selections etc have suffered a lot. But now Indian government is providing all possible assistance and the results are promising. The boxers participated recently in Grand Prix in Czech Republic and have won 5 Golds, 2 Silvers and 1 Bronze medals. This is considered as a great booster before World Championship where app 10 Indian boxers will compete with rest of the world in categories raging from 49KG to 91+KG. At the same time Indian Boxers are aiming high for oncoming Commonwealth Games in Australian and the Asian games in Indonesia, next year.





Source: Swatantar Raj Singh










