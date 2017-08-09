ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮੁਕੇਬਾਜਾਂ ਖਿੱਚੀ ਵਰਲਡ ਚੈਂਪੀਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰੀ

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

Prabhjot

Prabhjot Source: Prabhjot

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 August 2017 at 3:27pm, updated 15 August 2017 at 11:55am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ਦਰੋਣਾਚਾਰੀਆ ਇਨਾਮ ਨਾਲ ਸ਼ਿੰਗਾਰੇ ਕੋਚ ਸਵਤੰਤਰ ਰਾਜ ਸਿੰਘ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਨੇ ਅਗਵਾਈ

Published 9 August 2017 at 3:27pm, updated 15 August 2017 at 11:55am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Swatantar Raj Singh tells us about training & preparations that Indian boxers are doing currently in order to participate in oncoming World Boxing Championship in Hamburg (Germany) from 25 Aug to 2nd Sep. SR Singh also tell us that there was no boxing Federation since last Olympics till November last year, thats why the training, camps and selections etc have suffered a lot. But now Indian government is providing all possible assistance and the results are promising. The boxers participated recently in Grand Prix in Czech Republic and have won 5 Golds, 2 Silvers and 1 Bronze medals. This is considered as a great booster before World Championship where app 10 Indian boxers will compete with rest of the world in categories raging from 49KG to 91+KG. At the same time Indian Boxers are aiming high for oncoming Commonwealth Games in Australian and the Asian games in Indonesia, next year.

 
Swatantar Raj Singh
Source: Swatantar Raj Singh


Other top stories on SBS Punjabi

Punjabi weightlifter wins gold medal at the national championship

Expert reveals the best ways to tackle post natal depression

'I feel proud to wear the Indian jersey' - Samrat Sharma



Share

Latest podcast episodes

FloomiCacAE6qYD.jfif

ਇੰਡੀਆ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਐਸ ਵਾਈ ਐੱਲ ਨਹਿਰ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਰਹੀ ਬੇਸਿੱਟਾ

'Working from home' is seeing a move to the regions

ਕੀ ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਦੌਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਘਰ ਤੋਂ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਆਮ ਗੱਲ ਬਣਦਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ?

gogi rai gurpreet rai

ਮਾਸਟਰਜ਼ ਅਥਲੈਟਿਕਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਾਮਣਾ ਖੱਟਣ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਗੋਗੀ ਰਾਏ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾਦਾਇਕ ਕਹਾਣੀ

Police and Fire and Rescue personnel inspect a helicopter at the scene of a helicopter collision near Seaworld, on the Gold Coast, Monday, January 2, 2023.

ਗੋਲਡ ਕੋਸਟ ਦੇ ਸੀ-ਵਰਲਡ ਹੈਲੀਕਾਪਟਰ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੀ ਤਫਤੀਸ਼ ਜਾਰੀ