ਵਿਕਟੋਰੀਆ ਦੇ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰਕ ਆਦਾਨ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਸਮਝੌਤਾ

Premier Daniel Andrews visited Bluebells School International in Delhi and participated in a school lesson conducted via skype with Bluebells’ Victorian sister school, Rangebank Primary School in Cranbourne.





The visit, part of Mr Andrews official tour to India this week, follows the launch of the Government’s new strategy – Victoria’s India Strategy: Our Shared Future – in Melbourne on Sunday.





at New Delhi school Source: Vic government





The strategy is an ambitious blueprint aimed at doubling our goods exports to India, attracting more international students to enrol at our world-leading education providers and encouraging more people from India to experience for themselves the best of everything a visit to Victoria can offer.





Education is a key focus of the strategy, with Mr Andrews today announcing three new initiatives to strengthen Victoria’s relationship with India by engaging with the next generation of young people. These include:





A new two-year Victorian Young Leaders to India pilot which will see up to 200 Victorian Year 7-9 students and 25 teachers travel to India and complete two to four-week immersion programs

A two-year Women in School Leadership Program that helps female school leaders, including principals and senior teachers, from Victoria and India to share knowledge related to school leadership, change management and Education State priorities

A two-year Victorian Schools and Indian Diaspora Partnerships Program to deepen Victorian schools’ engagement with India by harnessing the knowledge of the Indian diaspora to develop and support partnerships between schools in India and Victoria.

Mr Andrews today presented Victoria’s India Strategy: Our Shared Future to senior India government officials and business leaders in Delhi.





The ten-year strategy will rely on Victoria’s next generation to continue, and build upon, our already strong and prosperous relationship with India, and take it even further. That’s why investing in education initiatives to deepen the cultural understanding between our two communities is so important.





Quotes attributable to Premier Daniel Andrews





“Victoria is proudly home to the largest number of people with India heritage in Australia – it’s only right our students understand the significance of Indian culture, and the economic contribution India makes to our state.”





“This will give our up and coming young leaders the chance to showcase Victoria’s strengths to other Indian young people, while at the same time immersing themselves in Indian culture and building their leadership skills.”



