Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews unveiled Victoria's India Strategy: Our Shared Future. The plan aims to increase exports to India, attract more international students to the state and encourage tourist numbers and spending. He says the plan aims to boost Victorian businesses and create jobs for locals.







The premier wants to increase the number of Indian postgraduate research students by a quarter by 2027. While Victoria's biggest export is currently the international education market, Mr Andrews says there's a great opportunity to grow student numbers.





Victorian Trade Minister Phil Dalidakis says the plan heralds an exciting new chapter in relations.





The Australia India Business Council applauded the strategy. The Council's Vice Chair, Jim Varghese says it is a positive move.





Director of Mind Blowing Films, Mitu Bhowmick Lange says she's delighted.





The Director says it is especially valuable to engage with India's rich and vibrant film industry.





Meanwhile, Jim Varghese says it is also important to continue to focus on ensuring Indians feeling welcome, safe and included in Australia. He says building on community inclusivity should remain a priority.





Premier Andrews heads to India on Monday (15/1) for his first official visit.









