SBS Punjabi

Victoria's India Strategy: Our Shared Future

SBS Punjabi

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 January 2018 at 7:04pm, updated 17 January 2018 at 5:35pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Premier Daniel Andrews says Victoria aims to double exports to India to $1 billion in the next decade. Mr Andrews has announced details of a government blueprint to expand the state's footprint in one of the world's leading economies.

Published 15 January 2018 at 7:04pm, updated 17 January 2018 at 5:35pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews unveiled Victoria's India Strategy: Our Shared Future.  The plan aims to increase exports to India, attract more international students to the state and encourage tourist numbers and spending.  He says the plan aims to boost Victorian businesses and create jobs for locals.

The premier wants to increase the number of Indian postgraduate research students by a quarter by 2027. While Victoria's biggest export is currently the international education market, Mr Andrews says there's a great opportunity to grow student numbers.

Victorian Trade Minister Phil Dalidakis says the plan heralds an exciting new chapter in relations.

The Australia India Business Council applauded the strategy. The Council's Vice Chair, Jim Varghese says it is a positive move.

Director of Mind Blowing Films, Mitu Bhowmick Lange says she's delighted.

The Director says it is especially valuable to engage with India's rich and vibrant film industry.

Meanwhile, Jim Varghese says it is also important to continue to focus on ensuring Indians feeling welcome, safe and included in Australia. He says building on community inclusivity should remain a priority.

Premier Andrews heads to India on Monday (15/1) for his first official visit.

Other top stories on SBS Punjabi

Education, tourism and jobs on the agenda as Premier Daniel Andrews heads to India today

Australian polio survivors heading to India next week on the first mission of its kind

Police pursuits: Investigation into the death of taxi driver Kuldeep Singh



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?