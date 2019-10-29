‘ਫਰਸਟ ਹੋਮ ਬਾਇਰਜ਼’ ਸਕੀਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਆਂਦੀਆਂ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਅਹਿਮ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

1ਜਨਵਰੀ 2020 ਤੋਂ ਸਲਾਨਾ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਸ ਹਜਾਰ ਫਰਸਟ ਹੋਮ ਬਾਇਰਜ਼ ਸਿਰਫ 5% ਜਮਾਂ ਰਾਸ਼ੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਇੱਕ ਜਾਇਦਾਦ ਖਰੀਦਣ ਦੇ ਯੋਗ ਹੋ ਸਕਣਗੇ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਕੀ ਦੇ 15% ਦੀ ਗਰੰਟੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ।





ਯੋਜਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਤਹਿਤ ਫੈਡਰਲ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਮਿਆਰੀ ਡਾਊਨ ਪੇਅਮੈਂਟ ਦੇ ਅੰਤਰ ਦੀ ਗਰੰਟੀ ਦੇਵੇਗੀ ਅਤੇ ਰਿਣਦਾਤਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਮੌਰਟਗੇਜ ਇੰਸ਼ੋਰੈਂਸ ਦੀਆਂ ਲਾਗਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦੂਰ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਫੈਡਰਲ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਦੀ ਫਰਸਟ ਹੋਮ ਬਾਇਰ ਸਕੀਮ ਵਾਲੇ ਲਾਭਾਂ ਨੂੰ ‘ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਆਉ, ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਪਾਉ’ ਦੇ ਅਧਾਰ ਤੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਹਾਊਸਿੰਗ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮਾਈਕਲ ਸੂਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਨੀਤੀ ਦੀ ਸਪਸ਼ਟਤਾ ਤੇ ਜੋਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ।





ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਨੀਤੀ ਤਹਿਤ ਮਿਲਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਲਈ ਘਰਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਵਧ ਤੋਂ ਵਧ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਵੀ ਤੈਅ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਜੋ ਕਿ ਸਿਡਨੀ ਵਿਚਲੇ ਇੱਕ ਘਰ ਲਈ 7 ਲੱਖ, ਮੈਲਬਰਨ ਲਈ 6 ਲੱਖ ਅਤੇ ਬਰਿਸਬੇਨ ਲਈ 4 ਲੱਖ 75 ਹਜਾਰ ਤੈਅ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਵੱਡੇ ਸ਼ਹਿਰੀ ਕੇਂਦਰਾਂ ਵਿਚਲੇ ਘਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਉਸ ਰਾਜ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਵਾਲੇ ਘਰਾਂ ਜਿੰਨੀ ਹੀ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ। ਦੋ ਲੱਖ ਪੰਜਾਹ ਹਜਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਘੱਟ ਅਬਾਦੀ ਵਾਲੇ ਘਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਘੱਟ ਤੈਅ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਏਸੀਟੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਾਰਦਰਨ ਟੈਰੀਟੋਰੀ ਵਿਚਲੇ ਘਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਕੀਮਤ ਪੰਜ ਲੱਖ ਅਤੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਲੱਖ ਪਝੰਤਰ ਹਜਾਰ ਉੱਤੇ ਨੀਯਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ।





ਫੈਡਰਲ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਰਾਜ ਜਮਾਂ ਰਾਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਨੀਯਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਫੇਰ ਵੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਇਸ ਤੇ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਰਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਦੇ ਵੀ ਫੇਰਬਦਲ ਕਰ ਸਕੇਗੀ। ਲੇਬਰ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਨੀਤੀ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਹ ਇਸ ਦੀ ਹਰ ਤਿੰਨਾਂ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਸਮੀਖਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਬਦਲ ਕੇ ਹੁਣ ਹਰ ਸਾਲ ਕਰਵਾਏ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਮੰਗ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਫਲ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਐਂਥਨੀ ਐਲਬਨੀਜ਼ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਖਰੀਦਦਾਰ ਇਸ ਸਕੀਮ ਦੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਵੇਰਵੇ ਅਗਾਊਂ ਹੀ ਜਾਨਣ ਦੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਹੱਕਦਾਰ ਹਨ।





ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਇਹ ਜਾਨਣਾ ਵੀ ਜਰੂਰੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਬਿਨੇਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਸਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਕੱਲਿਆਂ ਵਧ ਤੋਂ ਵਧ 1 ਲੱਖ 25 ਹਜਾਰ ਦੀ, ਜਾਂ ਫੇਰ ਇੱਕ ਜੋੜੇ ਵਜੋਂ 2 ਲੱਖ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਈ ਹੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੋਵੇ। ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸੂਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਨੀਤੀ ਦੀ ਵਿਸਥਾਰਤ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਸੋਮਵਾਰ 28 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਤੋਂ ਟਰੈਜ਼ਰੀ ਦੀ ਵੈਬਸਾਈਟ ਤੇ ਪਾ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ।





ਦ ਪਰਾਪਰਟੀ ਕਾਂਊਂਸਲ ਆਫ ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਯੋਜਨਾਂ ‘ਆਫ ਦਾ ਪਲਾਨ’ ਘਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ‘ਹਾਊਸ ਐਂਡ ਲੈਂਡ ਪੈਕੇਜਾਂ’ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਵੀ ਸਹੀ ਤਰੀਕੇ ਨਾਲ ਉਲੀਕੀ ਜਾਣੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਵੀ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਜਤਾਈ ਗਈ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਨੀਤੀ ਘਰਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਪਰ ਵਿੱਤ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੈਥੀਆਸ ਕੋਰਮਾਨ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਮੰਨਦੇ।





ਸਟੇਕ-ਹੋਲਡਰਸ ਇਸ ਨੀਤੀ ਦੇ ਖਰੜੇ ਵਾਸਤੇ 4 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਤੱਕ ਆਪਣੀ ਸਲਾਹ ਦੇ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ।





Read in English:





From January 1 next year, 10-thousand first-home buyers annually, will be able to purchase a property with just a five per cent deposit. The other 15 per cent is to be guaranteed by the government.





Under the scheme, the federal government will guarantee the difference of a standard down-payment and remove the costs of lenders mortgage insurance. The federal government says access to its first home buyer deposit scheme will be on a 'first-come, first-serve' basis. Housing minister Michael Sukkar says the government has identified a clear need for the scheme.





But in capital cities like Sydney it is taking up to 10 years to get a deposit together. In Melbourne, up to eight years to get a deposit together. And often in a rising housing market by the time you've think you've got your deposit, you need even more than what you thought you needed. So the first home loan deposit scheme breaks that nexus. It enables first home loan buyers to get into the market sooner. And we're working very closely with financial institutions and banks to make sure that this is as smooth as possible for ifirst home buyers from 1 January .





The government has also announced price caps for support through the scheme, which is $700,000 for a house in Sydney, $600,000 in Melbourne and $475,000 in Brisbane. Price caps for large regional centres are the same as those for the capital city in their state. Areas with populations under 250,000 have a lower price cap and there is a flat limit for the A-C-T (($500,000)) and the Northern Territory (($375,000)).





Applicants must have earned less than $125,000 in the previous financial year as a single person; or $200,000 as a couple. Minister Sukkar says more details and documents will be made available on the Treasury website from Monday Oct 28.













