ਗਰਭ ਕਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ, ਮਹਿਲਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਈ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਧਿਆਨ ਰੱਖਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ

ਗਰਭ ਧਾਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਗਰਭਵਤੀ ਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਦਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਧਿਆਨ ਰੱਖਣਾ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਹੈ ਕਿਓਂਕਿ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤ ਮਾਂ ਹੀ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤ ਬਚੇ ਨੂੰ ਜਨਮ ਦੇ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ.





ਸਭਤੋਂ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਸਲਾਹ ਇਹ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਗਰਭਵਤੀ ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਿੱਸੇ ਕਿਸਮ ਦੀ ਫ਼ੂਡ ਪੋਇਸਨਿੰਗ ਅਤੇ ਲਿਸਟਰੀਆ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ. ਕੁਝ ਖਾਣੇ ਇਸਦਾ ਕਾਰਣ ਬਣ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ, ਅਤੇ ਗਰਭਪਾਤ ਤਿੱਕਰ ਵੀ ਗੱਲ ਪੁੱਜ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ.





ਗਗਨਦੀਪ ਕੌਰ ਚੀਮਾ ਨਾਲ ਇਹ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ ਸੁਣੋ, ਅਤੇ ਅਹਿਮ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਰੋ.





ਇਹ ਹਰ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਮਹਿਲਾਵਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਸੰਭਾਲ ਮੁਤੱਲਕ ਕਿੱਸੇ ਵਿਸ਼ੇ ਤੇ ਚਾਨਣ ਪਾਣਗੇ.





The first topic in this series is 'preconception' - things that couples need to be aware of, once they're ready to start their family.





Gagan Kaur Cheema, Bilingual Health Educator at Multicultural Centre for Women’s Health MCWH, speaks about the considerations for women in their preconception stage, once the couple has decided that they are ready for a baby.





Gagan will also go on to talk about prevention of food poisoning during pregnancy, especially Listeria, in this segment.





Bilingual health educator, Gagandeep Kaur Cheema Source: Supplied





In essence, here are tips for women, who are ready to have a baby:





- Let your GP know about your plan



- Take measures to manage pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure



- Talk to your GP regarding vaccinations. Some vaccinations may require you to avoid falling pregnant for a period of time.



- Get advise from GP about dietary supplements



- Talk to GP about any family history especially cystic fibrosis and thalassemia



- Discuss with GP about your work conditions, especially if in doubt regarding possible harm to self or to foetus from any chemicals, radiations or machinery being used in the workplace



- Try to bring your body weight within normal range if overweight or underweight





Thereafter, Gagan also provided information about food poisoning, especially from Lysteria, and gave tips on how to avoid it during your pregnancy:





Lysteria is a bacteria that is found in certain foods that can cause serious harm to pregnant woman and her unborn child





These mostly chilled, ready-to-eat foods should be avoided:



• Soft and semi-soft cheese (unless cooked thoroughly and eaten while hot)



• Cold cooked chicken



• Cold processed meats



• Pre-prepared or pre-packaged salads



• Raw seafood



• Soft serve ice-cream



• Unpasteurised dairy products





To hear the whole segment, please click on the audio link above.



