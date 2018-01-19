ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਲ ੨੦੧੭ ਦਾ ਸਭਤੋਂ ਬੇਹਤਰੀਨ ਕ੍ਰਿਕੇਟਰ ਚੁਣਿਆ ਗਿਆ

India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a double century.

Virat Kohli makes second successive double century taking India to 5-500 at lunch against Sri Lanka. (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 19 January 2018 at 1:31pm, updated 19 January 2018 at 1:36pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Available in other languages

ਵੀਰਵਾਰ ੧੮ ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕੇਟ ਸੰਗ ਨੇ ਸਾਲਾਨਾ ਪੁਰਸਕਾਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ, ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕੇਟ ਕਪਤਾਨ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਕੋਹਲੀ ਨੇ ਕਈ ਖਿਤਾਬ ਜਿੱਤੇ.

ਕੋਹਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵਧੀਆ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਹੋਣ ਲਈ ਸਰ ਗਾਰਫੀਲਡ ਸੋਬਰਸ ਟਰਾਫੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ, ਅਤੇ ਇਕ ਦਿਵਸੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕੇਟ ਦਾ ਸਭਤੋਂ ਬੇਹਤਰੀਨ ਕ੍ਰਿਕੇਟਰ ਵੀ ਚੁਣਿਆ ਗਿਆ.

Virat Kohli has been named as winner of at least three top honours at the ICC 2017 Awards announced today, including Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

He was named ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC ODI Player of the Year, and was also named captain of the Test Team of the Year, as well as ODI Team of the Year.

In an ICC statement, Virat Kohli said, "It means a lot to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for becoming the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017 and also the ICC ODI Player of the Year,” Kohli was quoted as saying in an ICC statement.

BCCI was rightfully gushing, when it announced the 'clean sweep' that the 29 year old Indian captan made at the ICC Awards today

Australian captain Steve Smith was named Test Cricketer of the Year today for his brilliant performance in the period Sep 2016 - Sep 2017.

Click audio link above to hear the report.

