ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਅੰਤਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ, ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ 'ਸ਼ੱਕ' ਦੇ ਅਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਜਾਂਚ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ

ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਅੰਤਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ, ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ 'ਸ਼ੱਕ' ਦੇ ਅਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਜਾਂਚ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ
A file photo of Jagroop Singh. Source: Supplied
Published 29 April 2020 at 4:52pm, updated 29 April 2020 at 5:12pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ਪਿਛਲੇ ਹਫਤੇ ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਦੇ ਹੋਪਰਜ਼ ਕ੍ਰੋਸਿੰਗ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਮ੍ਰਿਤਕ ਪਾਏ ਗਏ 22-ਸਾਲਾ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਜਗਰੂਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਉਸਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਉੱਚ-ਪੱਧਰੀ ਤਫਤੀਸ਼ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਵਿਕਟੋਰੀਆ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਉਸਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਨੂੰ "ਸ਼ੱਕੀ" ਨਹੀਂ ਮੰਨਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ। ਪੂਰੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਇਹ ਆਡੀਓ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ...
