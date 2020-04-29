ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਅੰਤਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ, ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ 'ਸ਼ੱਕ' ਦੇ ਅਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਜਾਂਚ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ

A file photo of Jagroop Singh.

A file photo of Jagroop Singh. Source: Supplied

Published 29 April 2020 at 4:52pm, updated 29 April 2020 at 5:12pm
By Preetinder Grewal
ਪਿਛਲੇ ਹਫਤੇ ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਦੇ ਹੋਪਰਜ਼ ਕ੍ਰੋਸਿੰਗ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਮ੍ਰਿਤਕ ਪਾਏ ਗਏ 22-ਸਾਲਾ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਜਗਰੂਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਉਸਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਕਾਰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਉੱਚ-ਪੱਧਰੀ ਤਫਤੀਸ਼ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਵਿਕਟੋਰੀਆ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਉਸਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਨੂੰ "ਸ਼ੱਕੀ" ਨਹੀਂ ਮੰਨਿਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ। ਪੂਰੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਇਹ ਆਡੀਓ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ...

Read the full story in English:

READ MORE

Indian student found dead in Melbourne: Family demands full-scale investigation claiming his death was 'mysterious'



