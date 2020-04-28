Indian student found dead in Melbourne: Family demands full-scale investigation claiming his death was 'mysterious'

Highlights Jagroop Singh came to Australia on a student visa nearly two years ago

Mr Singh was found dead at a shared accommodation in Hoppers Crossing

Mr Singh's family has demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death

Jagroop Singh's family in India is still reeling in shock and are now demanding answers after they were informed about his sudden death. Mr Singh was found dead at his residence in Hoppers Crossing in the southwestern suburb of Melbourne on April 23.





The 22-year-old student from the northern Indian state of Punjab had arrived in Australia nearly two years ago.





He was reportedly found dead at a house that he shared with his friends shortly after 4 pm last week.





One of Mr Singh's friends, who wants to remain anonymous told SBS Punjabi that the Victoria Police was immediately informed of the incident.





“No one was at the property at the time of his death,” he said. The family demands police to re-examine the circumstances leading to the death of their son in Melbourne. Source: Victoria Police





When contacted by SBS Punjabi, a spokesperson for Victoria Police said there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding this death.





“Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following the death of a man in Hoppers Crossing on 23 April,” said a spokesperson.





“The police said that his body was located at ******** address at about 4:30 pm.





The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage - Victoria Police.

But Mr Singh's grieving father, Gurpal Singh, said that he is not satisfied with the findings of the police.





“We spoke to Jagroop a day before his death. There was nothing that he said hinted that he was living in stress. It is very hard to believe that he could self-harm,” Mr Singh told SBS Punjabi.





The family has demanded a full-scale probe to ascertain the cause of his death.





“He was doing well with his mental and physical well-being. We cannot believe that it happened.”





“We’re seeking answers as to truly what occurred before his death. We demand a full-scale investigation by the police and other relevant investigating agencies," said Mr Singh. Jagroop Singh's family in India. (PTC News) Source: Supplied





The family's spokesperson, Sukhbir Singh Goldy, who is based in Melbourne, said Jagroop's parents are distraught and deserve clarification on circumstances surrounding their son's death.





“He was very cheerful, religious, and financially sound. His death seems very mysterious as there’re a few things that don’t add up. We urge authorities to probe this case from all possible angles,” he said.





Mr Goldy said Jagroop had come to Australia to build a "better life."





"He was a hardworking young man who used to work three-four days per week to support himself.





“The loss of his life cannot be expressed in words. The whole community is devastated ever since we have heard the news of his death," he said.





Mr Goldy has now initiated efforts to repatriate his remains to India.





“We are in touch with the Indian High Commission to send his body back to his native place. We thank community members who have come forward to help the family during this tough time,” he said.





Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.





