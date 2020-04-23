Cranbourne truck driver under police guard after Eastern Freeway crash which killed four Victoria Police officers

Highlights Indian-origin truck driver was reportedly behind the steering wheel of the semi-trailer

The driver is in the hospital and is currently "unfit to be interviewed" said the police

Two senior constables and two constables of the Victoria Police have died in the accident

The driver of the truck from Melbourne’s south-east continues to remain under police guard after he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the multi-vehicle collision last evening.





The man who is yet to be identified by the police had reportedly suffered a medical episode after the fatal crash which seemed to involve him “blacking out” and will remain in the hospital for a couple of days.





In a statement to SBS Punjabi , the Victoria Police said that the driver is “unfit” to be interviewed at this time.





“The driver of the truck has been admitted to hospital. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a number of days and is unfit to be interviewed at this time,” said the police.





A Griffith-based Indian family who wishes to remain anonymous told SBS Punjabi that the truck driver is a "middle-aged Punjabi man" originally from Griffith.





The family, who claims to be acquainted with the driver’s family said he had moved to Melbourne a few years ago.





“We know his family from the last twenty years. He is a very shy guy who had a limited interaction within our community,” said Mr Singh who wished to be identified only by his last name.





“Our condolences to the families of the four police officers who died in this tragic accident.”





“These are very difficult circumstances. I also feel sorry for his family. Their lives will not be the same again as they pass through this ordeal," he added. Four constables were killed when a truck ploughed into them as they stood on a Melbourne freeway. (AAP) Source: AAP





Addressing a press conference this morning, Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the police raided the driver's house in Cranbourne last night and said what they found at his premises is still the subject of “ongoing investigation.”





“We did do a warrant at his house last night. He is from a Cranbourne address, and we did a warrant at his premises and what was found at that premises is still the subject of an ongoing investigation,” said Chief Commissioner Ashton.





He added that the driver did not have any criminal history.





While the investigation into the exact cause of the accident is currently underway, Chief Commissioner Ashton said that what is known of the incident is that it wasn’t long after 5:40 pm when an approaching semi-trailer lost control and veered into the emergency lane.





“The truck itself appears to have moved from one of the traffic lanes in the freeway into the emergency lane and has travelled a short distance in the emergency land at around about 100 km an hour,” he said.





The truck then slammed into the rear end of one of the two police vehicles and collected the other police vehicle on the highway and the Porsche, which the officers had intercepted, before coming to a stop.





Four police officers have died in a crash involving a truck on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway. Source: AAP





Explaining the link behind the Porsche, Mr Ashton said two members of the Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section intercepted the vehicle after it was allegedly spotted travelling at 140 km/hr.





“On a check of the vehicle and speaking to the driver, a fluid test was conducted and returned a positive result for some type of drug in the system.”





Chief Commissioner Ashton said a decision was made to impound the vehicle and as a result, two more police officers were called to assist with impounding the Porsche.





The driver of the Porsche who allegedly fled the scene after the crash has been identified as mortgage broker Richard Pusey. He is currently being spoken to by police and is assisting Homicide Squad detectives in relation to the investigation.





Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney were today identified as the four police officers who died in the tragic accident.





Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the four officers “died keeping the rest of us safe”.





“To live a life in the service of others is a deeply impressive thing. To lose your life in the service and protection of others is a tragedy,” said Mr Andrews.





Police are still urging anyone who was driving in the area, who has dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident, in particular, the movements of the truck immediately before the collision to contact Crime Stoppers.





Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au



