ਕੀਆ ਓਰਾ, ਸਤਿ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅਕਾਲ: ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦੀ ਮਾਓਰੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ‘ਚ ਡਿਗਰੀ ਹਾਸਿਲ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਦੀ 'ਪ੍ਰੇਣਾਪੂਰਨ' ਕਹਾਣੀ

ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਗਭਗ ਇੱਕ-ਚੌਥਾਈ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਬੋਲੀ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਮਾਓਰੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਨੂੰ ਦੇਸ਼-ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਨਿਗਾਹ ਨਾਲ਼ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ।





ਔਕਲੈਂਡ ਵਸਦੇ ਪਰਮਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਮਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਾਓਰੀ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨਾਲ਼ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਕ ਪਿਆਰ ਵਧਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਇਸ ਬੋਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੁਹਾਰਤ ਹਾਸਿਲ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਤਾਂਘ ਹੈ।





ਇਸ ਸਿਲਸਿਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਸਥਾਨਿਕ ਵਿਦਿਅਕ ਅਦਾਰੇ ਤੋਂ ਮਾਓਰੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਦੀ ਡਿਗਰੀ ਹਾਸਿਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। Parminder Singh recently graduated in Te Pōkaitahi Reo programme from Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi. Source: Supplied





ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਸਿੰਘ 2001 ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਆਏ ਸਨ, ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ 2 ਸਾਲ ਲਈ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਸਿਡਨੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਰਿਹਾਇਸ਼ ਰੱਖੀ।





ਉਹ ਰੇਡੀਓ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਾਰੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ਼-ਨਾਲ਼ ਇੱਕ ਜਸਟਿਸ ਆਫ਼ ਪੀਸ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਨਾਕਾਉ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਮਿਊਨਿਟੀ ਫੈਸਿਲੀਟੇਟਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਲਈ ਵੀ ਜਾਣੇ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ।





ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਨਾਲ਼ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ ਵਿੱਚ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਆਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਥਾਨਕ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ, ਇਸਦੇ ਸਭਿਆਚਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਕਦਰਾਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਨਾਲ਼ ਕਾਫੀ ਪਿਆਰ ਹੈ।





“ਰੀਓ ਅਤੇ ਕਲਚਰ ਨੇ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਹੱਦ ਤੱਕ ਆਕਰਸ਼ਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਮਾਓਰੀ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਪਰੰਪਰਾਵਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਕਦਰਾਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਚੰਗੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਵੇਖਣਾ ਅਤੇ ਅਧਿਐਨ ਕਰਨਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤਾ, ਇਸ ਲਈ ਮੈਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਮਾਤ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ (ਤੇ ਰੀਓ ਮਾਓਰੀ) ਸਿੱਖਣੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤੀ।” Parminder Singh said the language program helped him develop a ‘beautiful and unique’ relationship with Māori communities. Source: Supplied





ਸ੍ਰੀ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਗੱਲ ਦੇ ਚਲਦਿਆਂ ਸਥਾਨਕ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਦਾ ਸਕਾਰਾਤਮਕ ਹੁੰਗਾਰਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ।





“ਇਸ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਦੇ ਕੋਰਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਦੋ ਦਿਨ ਅਤੇ ਦੋ ਰਾਤਾਂ ਮਾਓਰੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਨਾਲ਼ ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ ਤਿੰਨ ਵਾਰੀ ਬਿਤਾਓਣੀਆਂ ਪੈਂਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਇਹ ਵਿਧੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਕਹਾਣੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਣਨ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਰਵਾਇਤਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਕਦਰਾਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਝਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੱਦਦ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ।"





ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਮਾਓਰੀ ਬਜ਼ੁਰਗਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਗੱਲਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਕਹਾਣੀਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਕਾਫੀ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹੋਏ।





“ਮੇਰੇ ਲਈ ਮਾਓਰੀ ਬਜ਼ੁਰਗਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਗੱਲ਼ਾਂ ਕਾਫੀ ਦਿਲਚਸਪ ਸਨ। ਮਾਓਰੀ ਲੋਕ ਆਪਣੀ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਜਾਂ ਸੂਰਮਗਤੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਕਹਾਣੀਆਂ ਕਾਫੀ ਮਾਣ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਗੱਲ ਲਈ ਵੀ ਉਹ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਦੇ ਕਾਫੀ ਨੇੜੇ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਤ ਹੋਏ।"

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਸਥਾਨਿਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਆਪਣਾ ਪਿਆਰ ਅਤੇ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਆਪਣੀ ਨਾਗਰਿਕਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਫਿਰ ਜਸਟਿਸ ਆਫ਼ ਪੀਸ ਬਣਨ ਦੀ ਸਹੁੰ ਮਾਓਰੀ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਸੀ।





ਉਹ ਆਪਣੀ 'ਪ੍ਰੇਣਾਪੂਰਨ' ਕਹਾਣੀ ਜ਼ਰੀਏ ਬੋਲੀਆਂ ਜਾਂ ਭਾਸ਼ਾਵਾਂ ਸਿੱਖਣ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਹੱਲਾਸ਼ੇਰੀ ਵੀ ਦੇਣੀ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਨ।





ਇਹ ਹੈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵੱਲੋ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਕ-ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ - Ngā mihi nui ki a koutou katoa. Kia Kaha te reo Māori is the theme for this year's Māori Language Week – ਆਓ, ਵਿਸ਼ਵੀਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਦੌਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਰ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਦੇਈਏ, ਮੋਹ ਨਾਲ!





Parminder Singh also works as a a community advisor for Counties Manukau Police, Auckland. Source: Supplied





Read this story in English:





The Māori language is considered a national taonga (treasure) and is spoken by around one-quarter of New Zealanders.





For the ‘love’ of this language and Māori culture (mō te aroha ki te reo me te ahurea māori), a Punjabi journalist and radio presenter Parminder Singh recently graduated in Te Pōkaitahi Reo programme from Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi.





An Indian immigrant, Mr Singh came to Auckland in 2001.





Before this move, he stayed in Sydney for two years before finally calling New Zealand home.





Mr Singh said he is in love with the local community, its culture and values.



Parminder Singh is known for his services as a radio presenter and a Justice of Peace. Source: Supplied





He started his conversation with SBS Punjabi by saying, “Kia ora e te whānau”, which literally means welcome and greetings to the extended family.





“I didn’t know much about New Zealand history or Māori culture, but my wife – who was also born and raised in India – was focusing on te ao Māori in her teaching degree,” he said.





“The reo and culture attracted me to such an extent that even I wanted to have a closer look and study the traditions and values of Māori people, so I began learning their native language (te reo māori).”





Mr Singh said another thing that attracted him was the similarities between Indian and Māori culture.





“Studying in the Te Pōkaitahi Reo programme has allowed me to develop a totally beautiful and unique relationship with Māori communities in Auckland,” he added.





The learning has helped my work to bridge gaps between Māori and others in our multicultural communities.

Mr Singh is known for his services as a radio presenter, a Justice of Peace and for also serving as a community facilitator on the Manukau Police’s ethnic district board.





“Such was my love and respect for this language, I took my citizenship oath in te reo Māori, and again when I was sworn in as a Justice of the Peace,” he said.





“I had to put a lot of effort to be fluent and up to mark. Although people understand that you’re doing it from your heart still you don’t want to offend anyone by making mistakes in the pronunciation.” Parminder Singh with his whānau (extended family). Source: Supplied





Mr Singh said he has a very positive response from the local community.





“They are the people who encourage me to continue promoting te reo in my Punjabi radio talkshows, in the news bulletins I read for radio stations around the world, and also in my work as a community advisor for Counties Manukau Police,” he added.





Mr Singh said that he still ‘cherishes’ the time he spent with the Māori people.





“It was a pre-requisite to stay two days and two nights with the community, at least three times during the language course, to know their stories and to understand their traditions and values,” he says.





He said that he loved to listen to the Maori elders who proudly shared their stories of bravery and struggle something that he could relate to his Sikh community.

“The most interesting part of the course was my participation in ‘marae’ which is a kind of the area for formal discussions in front of a meeting house that is often used in social and religious gatherings,” he added.





Mr Singh said that he felt proud after the recent completion of his language course.





“It’s a really great feeling when I speak te reo Māori that I learnt through this course. It’s a privilege to break this language barrier to be part of this great country,” he says.





“We, as new immigrants, are thankful to this land where our Māori brothers and sisters have been living for many generations, and I believe we should know and respect their language, beliefs, protocols and values.”





Mr Singh also had a message to deliver - Ngā mihi nui ki a koutou katoa. Kia Kaha te reo Māori is the theme for this year's Māori Language Week – ਆਓ, ਵਿਸ਼ਵੀਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਦੌਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਰ ਭਾਸ਼ਾ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਦੇਈਏ, ਮੋਹ ਨਾਲ! (In Punjabi)





