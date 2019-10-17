'ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਕਹਾਣੀ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਜ਼ੁਬਾਨੀ': ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿਸ ਤਰਾਂਹ ਇੱਕ 'ਅਹਿਮ ਨੁਕਤੇ' ਨੇ ਸੁਖਪਾਲ ਕੌਰ ਦੀ ਨਾਗਰਿਕਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਲਿਆਂਦੀ

ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮਾਮਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਦੇ ਤਾਜ਼ਾ ਅੰਕੜਿਆਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਇੱਕ ਸਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀ ਨਾਗਰਿਕਤਾ ਲਈ ਉਡੀਕ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਕਤਾਰਾਂ ਕੁਝ ਘਟੀਆਂ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਸੇ ਸਮੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਨਾਗਰਿਕਤਾ ਅਰਜ਼ੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਨਗੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਵਾਧਾ ਦਰਜ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ।





ਪੱਛਮੀ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ ਪਰਥ ਦੀ ਵਸਨੀਕ ਸੁਖਪਾਲ ਕੌਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਹਜ਼ਾਰਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਵਿਚੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਹਰ ਸਾਲ ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ ਬਣਨ ਲਈ ਅਰਜ਼ੀ ਦਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ।





ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਪਰਵਾਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਆਈਆਂ ਦਿੱਕਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਕਹਾਣੀ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ਼-ਨਾਲ਼ ਨਾਗਰਿਕਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਤੇਜ਼ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਇੱਕ 'ਅਹਿਮ ਨੁਕਤੇ' ਬਾਰੇ ਵੀ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨਾਲ਼ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ।





ਸੁਖਪਾਲ ਕੌਰ ਦੀ ਨਾਗਰਿਕਤਾ ਦੀ ਅਰਜ਼ੀ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਨਗੀ ਲਈ ਤਕਰੀਬਨ 5 ਮਹੀਨੇ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਲੱਗਿਆ ਹੈ। Source: Supplied





ਸ੍ਰੀਮਤੀ ਕੌਰ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਇੱਕ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਪੜ੍ਹਨ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਨਾਗਰਿਕਤਾ ਟੈਸਟ ਦੀ 12 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਲਈ ਨਿਰਧਾਰਿਤ ਹੋਈ ਤਾਰੀਕ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਗੇ ਵਧਾਕੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਹੀ ਦਿਨ ਲਈ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ ਸੀ।





ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ - "ਮੈਂ ਔਨਲਾਈਨ ਚੈਕਿੰਗ ਕਰਦੀ ਰਹੀ ਅਤੇ ਖਾਲੀ ਥਾਂ ਮਿਲਦੇ ਹੀ ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਦੀ ਮਿਤੀ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਕਰਵਾ ਲਈ ਜਿਸਨੂੰ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ 100 ਫ਼ੀਸਦ ਨਾਲ ਪਾਸ ਕੀਤਾ।"





ਜੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਵੀ ਆਪਣੀ ਅਰਜ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਨਗੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਲਿਆਉਣੀ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹੋ ਤਾਂ ਔਨਲਾਈਨ ਪੋਰਟਲ 'ਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਟੈਸਟ ਦੀ ਤਾਰੀਖ 'ਤੇ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਰੱਖੋ ਕਿਓਂਕਿ ਓਥੇ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਤਾਰੀਖ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ।

ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਪਰਵਾਸ ਦਾ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਫ਼ਰ ਏਡਾ ਸੌਖਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੀ - ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਵੀਜ਼ੇ ਦੇ ਮਸਲੇ, ਫਿਰ ਮਾਈਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਏਜੇਂਟ ਹੱਥੋਂ ਖੱਜਲ-ਖਰਾਬੀ, ਟ੍ਰਿਬਿਊਨਲ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਕੇਸ ਜਿੱਤਣਾ ਤੇ ਫਿਰ ਪੀ ਆਰ ਹੋਣਾ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਿਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।





26 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਫਾਸਟ-ਟਰੈਕ ਨਾਗਰਿਕਤਾ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਲੈਣ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਹ ਆਪਣਾ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ ਬਣਨ ਦਾ ਸੁਪਨਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਨਗੇ।





ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਵੇਂ ਆਏ ਅੰਤਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਤਜ਼ੁਰਬਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਮਿਲੀ ਸਲਾਹ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਸੁਨਣ ਲਈ ਉੱਪਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਆਡੀਓ ਲਿੰਕ ਉੱਤੇ ਕਲਿਕ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। An Australian citizenship recipient holds his certificate during a citizenship ceremony on Australia Day. Source: AAP











Read this story in English:





If you are applying for Australian citizenship then you need to pass a citizenship test .





The test assesses English language skills and what you know about Australia and its citizenship.





The 20 multiple-choice questions test one's knowledge of Australia and its people, the system of governance and rights and duties of the people here.





Perth-based Sukhpal Kaur said that she is happy after she cleared this hurdle with 100% marks.





Ms Kaur said that following a lead from an SBS Punjabi article, she’s been able to get her citizenship approved within 55 days.

“It was a random tip which turned out to be quite useful,” she said.





“The idea was to keep checking on the website to see if a cancellation hits and an earlier spot becomes available for a citizenship test.”





The SBS article mentions that the applicants may try to reschedule an appointment for the citizenship test, in case it’s originally scheduled many months away.





Ms Kaur said that she had read this article about one month before her citizenship test.





“The invitation for my citizenship test was for 12 November this year. But after reading the article, I tried to see if I could get an earlier appointment – and I got one for the next day. I am very relieved that it took me only 55 days to climb the ladder,” she said.





Ms Kaur said that her fast track citizenship ceremony will be held on 26 Oct.





The whole process took about five months since the day of her application lodgement.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









