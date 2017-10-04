ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦਾ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਸਿੱਖ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਸੰਮੇਲਨ

Available in other languages

ਸਿੱਖ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਸੰਮੇਲਨ ਦਾ ਆਯੋਜਨ ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਦੇ ਗੁਰਦਵਾਰਾ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਸਤਿਸੰਗ ਸਭਾ ਵੱਲੋ ਕਰਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ।





ਗੁਰਦਵਾਰਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੀ ਦੇਖ ਰੱਖ ਵਿਚ ਚੱਲਦੀ ਗੁਰਮਤਿ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਐਕਡਮੀ ਵਿਚ ੧੫੦ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਜਿਆਦਾ ਸਿਖਿਆਰਥੀ ਗੁਰਮਤਿ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਸਿੱਖਣ ਲਈ ਆਓਂਦੇ ਹਨ।





ਭਾਈ ਸਤਨਾਮ ਸਿੰਘ, ਗੁਰਮਤਿ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਐਕਡਮੀ ਵਿਚ ਪ੍ਰਿੰਸੀਪਲ ਦੀ ਭੂਮਿਕਾ ਨਿਭਾਓਂਦੇ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਵਿਦਿਆ ਨਾਲ ਜੁੜ੍ਹੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ। ਉਹਨਾਂ ਗੁਰਮਤਿ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਦੀ ਮਹੱਤਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਪੜਚੋਲ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਜਰੂਰੀ ਵਿਸ਼ਾ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਹੈ।





ਸਤਨਾਮ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਗੁਰਬਾਣੀ ਦਾ ਗਾਇਨ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਵਰਤੇ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਤੰਤੀ ਸਾਜ਼, ਜੋ ਅਲੋਪ ਹੁੰਦੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ, ਨੂੰ ਵਿਸ਼ਵੀ ਪੱਧਰ ਤੇ ਪੱਛਾਣ ਦਿਵਾਉਣਾ ਅਤੇ ਗੁਰਬਾਣੀ ਨੂੰ ਰਵਾਇਤੀ ਰਾਗਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਗਾਉਣਾ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੈ।





ਕੀਰਤਨ ਪ੍ਰੰਪਰਾ ਅਤੇ ਗੁਰਮਤਿ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਨੂੰ ਵੱਡੇ ਪੱਧਰ ’ਤੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰਨ ਨਾਲ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਵਰਗ ਇਸ ਵੱਲ ਕਾਫੀ ਰੁਚਿਤ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ।





ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਚ ਦਰਜ 31 ਮੁੱਖ ਰਾਗਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਸੂਹੀ, ਬਿਲਾਵਲ, ਗੌਂਡ, ਸਿਰੀ, ਮਾਂਝ, ਗਉੜੀ, ਆਸਾ, ਗੁਜਰੀ, ਦੇਵ ਗੰਧਾਰੀ, ਬਿਹਾਗੜਾ, ਸੋਰਠਿ, ਧਨਾਸਰੀ, ਜੈਤਸਰੀ, ਟੋਡੀ, ਬੈਰਾੜੀ, ਤਿਲੰਗ, ਰਾਮ ਕਲੀ, ਨਟ ਨਰਾਇਣ, ਮਾਲੀ ਗਾਉੜਾ, ਮਾਰੂ, ਤੁਖਾਰੀ ਕੇਦਾਰਾ, ਭੈਰਵ, ਬਸੰਤ, ਸਰੰਗ, ਮਲਹਾਰ, ਜੈਜਾਵੰਤੀ, ਕਲਿਆਣ, ਵਡਹੰਸ, ਪ੍ਰਭਾਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਨੜਾ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹਨ।











A music academy in Blackburn, in Melbourne’s south-east, is keeping a tradition alive, of soulful traditional Indian music.





Over a hundred students learn what’s known as Gurmat Sangeet (Sikh devotional music) at the academy housed within the Blackburn Sikh Temple, one of the oldest Sikh temples in Melbourne.





Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Sat Sang Sabha has now plans to showcase and spread the message of Gurmat Sangeet to the wider Australian community.





Bhai Satnam Singh, Principal, Gurmat Sangeet Academy told SBS Punjabi that organisers wish to take this opportunity to invite everyone to experience the divine power of music.





“We invite everyone to this first ever Sikh Music Festival in Australia," says Mr Singh.





"This is the first ever music festival of its kind where students from Gurmat Sangeet Academy will present Kirtan (hymns) in traditional style in 31 raags.





"Sikh Gurus used the medium of music to convey the message of universal brotherhood. It’s our duty to spread their message of peace and love for humanity.





Satnam Singh mentioned that Gurmat Sangeet and other forms of devotional music can help achieve spiritual goals.





“It is good for your emotional well-being. One can find a spiritual connection through music,' said Mr Singh





“Gurmat Sangeet is used as a medium to spread the message of peace and harmony.

“Our academy focuses on teaching ‘Tanti Saaz’ or the string instruments including but not limited to Rabab, Taus, Dilruba, Esraj and Tanpura.





“Not only do students learn the instrumental music, they also get to learn the history and culture associated with this traditional music.











Amanpreet Kaur, Music Teacher, Gurmat Sangeet Academy told SBS Punjabi that festival is one of its kind where young students will present Kirtan (hymns) in traditional style.





“There are many fun-filled activities to engage children,” says Ms Kaur.





“The Gurmat Sangeet Seminar will be presented in English. It will be an introduction to the different raags, instruments and the importance of music according to Guru Granth Sahib with practical demonstrations.





“In the evening all of the raags will be sung, with English translations available.





“All are welcome to stay and experience these divine songs of love."

“Sri Guru Granth Sahib is for all of humanity, as a guide for each and every person. The bani has been arranged according to Raags (moods), as the Sikh Gurus recognised and highly valued the power of music and its ability to affect the human psyche. Source: Supplied





The First Sikh Music Festival





Where: 127 Whitehorse Road Blackburn, Melbourne





When: 13, 14 and 15 October 2017





Free event, meals provided





There will be a chance to community members to familiarize to the Sikh religion and the Gurudwara.





SBS Punjabi Videos:







