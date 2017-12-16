ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਰਿਟੇਲ ਵਰਕਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੇਗੀ ਖਪਤਕਾਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਭੱਦੇ ਵਰਤਾਓ ਤੋਂ ਨਿਜਾਤ

worker

Call for kindness at check-out counter during holiday season Source: AAP

Published 16 December 2017 at 5:32pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Gautam Kapil, ਗੌਤਮ ਕਪਿਲ
Source: SBS
ਕ੍ਰਿਸਮਸ ਦਾ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਮਤਲਬ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ. ਪਰ ਫਾਸਟ-ਫ਼ੂਡ ਅਤੇ ਰਿਟੇਲ ਖੇਤਰ 'ਚ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਹਰ ਵਾਰ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਅਜਿਹੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੇ. ਕਾਮਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਭੱਦੀ ਜ਼ੁਬਾਨ, ਗਾਲੀ -ਗਲੋਚ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਰ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਹੈ. ਪਰ ਹੁਣ ਵਰਕਰ ਯੂਨੀਅਨ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ ਵਿੱਢੀ ਹੈ, ਕਿ ਕ੍ਰਿਸਮਸ ਸੀਜ਼ਨ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਿਸਮਾਨੀ ਤੇ ਜ਼ੁਬਾਨੀ ਸੋਸ਼ਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਸਕੇ.

A national survey has found more than 85 per cent of retail and fast-food workers have experienced abuse from customers.

 

Almost a quarter of workers say they have been subjected to verbal abuse every week, and more than a third have felt threatened by a customer once or twice in the last year.

 

Workers say they have had enough.

 

The fast-food, retail and warehousing union has launched a national campaign aimed at stopping customer abuse and violence towards workers this Christmas.

 

Bernie Smith is the New South Wales secretary for the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association. He says the impact of abuse on workers can be detrimental.

 

 

While retail and fast-food workers are trained to provide good customer service, they say there is no excuse when it comes to physical or verbal abuse.

 

 

 

