1 ਜੁਲਾਈ 2019 ਤੋਂ ਲਾਗੂ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਨਿਯਮ, ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਅਤੇ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

From July 1 there will be changes pertaining to tax thresholds, child care subsidies, superannuation, penalty rates, minimum wages, and much more. Here’s what you may need to know.
Paper currency. Australian money. Source: Getty Images
Published 1 July 2019 at 7:08pm, updated 1 July 2019 at 9:07pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ, ਸੋਮਵਾਰ 1 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਤੋਂ ਨਵੇਂ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਸਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਾਖਿਲ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਜਿਸਦੇ ਚਲਦਿਆਂ ਕੁਝ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਜਾ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਚਾਲੂ ਵਿੱਤ-ਵਰਾ ਕਰਦਾਤਾ, ਪਰਿਵਾਰ, ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀਆਂ, ਛੋਟੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ, ਵਪਾਰੀ ਵਰਗ, ਬਜ਼ੁਰਗ ਜਾਂ ਰਿਟਾਇਰ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਸਮੇਤ ਹਰ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਕਰ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਕਿਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ਼ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ - ਜਾਨਣ ਲਈ ਸਾਡੀ ਇਹ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਸੁਣੋ।
Published 1 July 2019 at 7:08pm, updated 1 July 2019 at 9:07pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share