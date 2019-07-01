ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

1 ਜੁਲਾਈ 2019 ਤੋਂ ਲਾਗੂ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਨਿਯਮ, ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਅਤੇ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

Australian dollar sinks to seven-week low

Paper currency. Australian money. Source: Getty Images

Published 1 July 2019 at 7:08pm, updated 1 July 2019 at 9:07pm
By Preetinder Grewal
ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ, ਸੋਮਵਾਰ 1 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਤੋਂ ਨਵੇਂ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਸਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਾਖਿਲ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਜਿਸਦੇ ਚਲਦਿਆਂ ਕੁਝ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ ਦਰਜ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਜਾ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਚਾਲੂ ਵਿੱਤ-ਵਰਾ ਕਰਦਾਤਾ, ਪਰਿਵਾਰ, ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀਆਂ, ਛੋਟੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰ, ਵਪਾਰੀ ਵਰਗ, ਬਜ਼ੁਰਗ ਜਾਂ ਰਿਟਾਇਰ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਸਮੇਤ ਹਰ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਕਰ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਕਿਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ਼ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ - ਜਾਨਣ ਲਈ ਸਾਡੀ ਇਹ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਸੁਣੋ।

From July 1 there will be changes pertaining to tax thresholds, child care subsidies, superannuation, penalty rates, minimum wages, and much more. Here’s what you may need to know. 
ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ 1 ਜੁਲਾਈ 2019 ਤੋਂ ਲਾਗੂ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਨਿਯਮ, ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਅਤੇ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ



