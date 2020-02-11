ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

‘ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ - ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿਚ ਸਾਫ਼-ਸੁਥਰੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਦੀ ਜਿੱਤ’

Arvind Kejriwal

Published 12 February 2020 at 10:27am, updated 12 February 2020 at 10:32am
By Sanam Sharma
ਚੋਣਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਕਈ ਸਰਵੇਖਣਾਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਭਵਿੱਖਬਾਣੀ ਸਹੀ ਸਾਬਿਤ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ, ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਵਾਲੀ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੀਸਰੀ ਵਾਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਬਨਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ। ਬੀਜੇਪੀ ਨੂੰ ਕਰਾਰੀ ਹਾਰ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਪਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਤਾਂ ਆਪਣਾ ਖਾਤਾ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਖੋਲ ਸਕੀ। ਲੇਖਕ ਸਨਮ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਮੁਤਾਬਿਕ 'ਆਪ' ਦੀ ਜਿੱਤ ਦਾ ਸਿਹਰਾ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਕੀਤੇ 'ਵਿਕਾਸ-ਮੁਖੀ' ਕੰਮਾਂ ਅਤੇ 'ਸਾਫ-ਸੁਥਰੇ' ਚੋਣ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਜਿੱਤ ਦੇ 'ਆਪ' ਲਈ, ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਲਈ ਜਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲਈ ਕੀ ਮਾਇਨੇ ਹਨ, ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਇਹ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ...

The citizens of Delhi have voted, and as predicted by several pre-election opinion polls, have ushered in the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal for another 5-year term in office.

Opinion: Aam Aadmi Party – A victory of clean politics in Delhi



Election Results NCT of Delhi
Election Results NCT of Delhi - Feb 2020. Source: Election Commission of India


