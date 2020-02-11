‘ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ - ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿਚ ਸਾਫ਼-ਸੁਥਰੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਦੀ ਜਿੱਤ’

The citizens of Delhi have voted, and as predicted by several pre-election opinion polls, have ushered in the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal for another 5-year term in office.
Read this story in English:
Election Results NCT of Delhi - Feb 2020. Source: Election Commission of India
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of SBS Punjabi.
Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .