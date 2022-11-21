ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਉਦਘਾਟਨੀ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਨਾਲ਼ ਫੀਫਾ ਫੁੱਟਬਾਲ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਦਾ ਆਗਾਜ਼

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

Fireworks show at Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 championship, in Al Khor, Qatar, on 20 November 2022. Photo by Christian Liewig/ABACAPRESS.COM.

Fireworks show at Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 championship, in Al Khor, Qatar, on 20 November 2022. Source: ABACA / Liewig Christian/ABACA/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2022 at 5:14pm, updated 31 minutes ago at 5:22pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

ਕੁਝ ਵਿਵਾਦਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਤਿਆਰੀਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਫੀਫਾ ਫੁੱਟਬਾਲ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਆਖਰਕਾਰ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਉਦਘਾਟਨੀ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਹੋਏ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਮੈਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਕਵਾਡੋਰ ਨੇ ਮੇਜ਼ਬਾਨ ਦੇਸ਼ ਕਤਰ ਨੂੰ 2-0 ਨਾਲ਼ ਮਾਤ ਦਿੱਤੀ।

Published 21 November 2022 at 5:14pm, updated 31 minutes ago at 5:22pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
ਫ਼ੁਟਬਾਲ ਮੈਚਾਂ ਦੇ ਰੀਪਲੇ, ਮਿੰਨੀ ਮੈਚ ਜਾਂ ਇਸਦੇ ਖਾਸ ਹਿੱਸੇ ਦੇਖਣ ਲਈ
ਇਹ ਲਿੰਕ ਕਲਿਕ ਕਰੋ
Share

Latest podcast episodes

gur1.jpg

ਵਿਕਟੋਰੀਆ ਚੋਣਾਂ 2022: ਪ੍ਰੀਮੀਅਰ ਡੈਨ ਐਂਡਰਿਊਜ਼ ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਦੇ ਬਲੈਕਬਰਨ ਸਥਿਤ ਗੁਰਦਵਾਰੇ 'ਚ ਸਿੱਖ ਸੰਗਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਰੂਬਰੂ

Plastic pollution is cleared from the sea along Beirut's Corniche.

ਪਲਾਸਟਿਕ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਗਲੋਬਲ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਇਆ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ

Bir khalsa agt.jpg

'ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆਜ਼ ਗੌਟ ਟੇਲੈਂਟ' ਵਿੱਚ ਬੀਰ ਖਾਲਸਾ ਗੱਤਕਾ ਦਲ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ

nikku.png

ਆਪਣੇ ਕਰੀਅਰ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਰਾਹੇ ਪਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਯਤਨਸ਼ੀਲ ਇੰਦਰਜੀਤ ਨਿੱਕੂ ਨੂੰ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਦੌਰੇ ਤੋਂ ਖਾਸ ਉਮੀਦਾਂ