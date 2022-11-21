ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਉਦਘਾਟਨੀ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਨਾਲ਼ ਫੀਫਾ ਫੁੱਟਬਾਲ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਦਾ ਆਗਾਜ਼

ਫ਼ੁਟਬਾਲ ਮੈਚਾਂ ਦੇ ਰੀਪਲੇ, ਮਿੰਨੀ ਮੈਚ ਜਾਂ ਇਸਦੇ ਖਾਸ ਹਿੱਸੇ ਦੇਖਣ ਲਈ ।
Fireworks show at Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 championship, in Al Khor, Qatar, on 20 November 2022. Source: ABACA / Liewig Christian/ABACA/PA/Alamy
Published 21 November 2022 at 5:14pm, updated 31 minutes ago at 5:22pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
ਕੁਝ ਵਿਵਾਦਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਲੰਬੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਤੋਂ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਤਿਆਰੀਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਫੀਫਾ ਫੁੱਟਬਾਲ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਆਖਰਕਾਰ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਉਦਘਾਟਨੀ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਹੋਏ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਮੈਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਕਵਾਡੋਰ ਨੇ ਮੇਜ਼ਬਾਨ ਦੇਸ਼ ਕਤਰ ਨੂੰ 2-0 ਨਾਲ਼ ਮਾਤ ਦਿੱਤੀ।
