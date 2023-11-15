ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 15 ਨਵੰਬਰ, 2023

EMBARGOED TO 0900 WEDNESDAY APRIL 26 File photo dated 17/05/20 of a junior doctor holding his stethoscope. Nearly half of senior hospital doctors in Scotland aged 50 and over intend to retire before normal pension age as burnout and financial concerns take their toll, according to research. The study, which drew on 1,698 responses, also found that about 30% of this cohort intend to work to or beyond normal pension age. Researchers said that with Scotland already facing challenges to train, recruit and retain doctors in some specialties, the findings suggest the NHS will face significant workforce planning issues in the future. Issue date: Wednesday April 26, 2023.. See PA story SCOTLAND Doctors. Photo credit should read: Hannah McKay/PA Wire Credit: Hannah McKay/PA/Alamy