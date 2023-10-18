ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 20 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ, 2023

NEW DELHI, INDIA - OCTOBER 17: LGTBQ activist and petitioner for same sex-marriages Shivangi Sharma (on Right) speaks with the media at the courtyard of Supereme Court of India on October 17, 2023 in New Delhi, India. The Supreme Court ruled that there cannot be legal recognition for same-sex marriages, doing so by a 3-2 majority. As many as four judgments were delivered and a slew of observations made by the apex court. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA) Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA