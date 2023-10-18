ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 20 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ, 2023

India: Same-Sex Marriage Verdict In Supreme Court

NEW DELHI, INDIA - OCTOBER 17: LGTBQ activist and petitioner for same sex-marriages Shivangi Sharma (on Right) speaks with the media at the courtyard of Supereme Court of India on October 17, 2023 in New Delhi, India. The Supreme Court ruled that there cannot be legal recognition for same-sex marriages, doing so by a 3-2 majority. As many as four judgments were delivered and a slew of observations made by the apex court. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA) Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

ਅੱਜ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਖਬਰਾਂ ਜਾਨਣ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਆਡੀਓ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਾਰੀ

READ MORE

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 17 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ, 2023

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 16 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ, 2023

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PERTH STORM

ਨੁਕਸਾਨਦਾਇਕ ਹੋ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹੇ ਅਸਮਾਨ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਕਾਰ ਪਾਰਕ ਕਰਨਾ

393380137_6627732030609601_1549429220751428075_n.jpg

'ਬੱਲੇ-ਬੱਲੇ ਲਾਹੌਰ ਤੋਂ ਲਿਆ ਦੇ ਸੁਰਮਾ': ਵਿਰਾਸਤੀ ਰੰਗਾਂ 'ਚ ਰੰਗੇ ਮਰੇ ਬਰਿੱਜ ਦੇ ਮੇਲੇ ਨੂੰ ਭਰਵਾਂ ਹੁੰਗਾਰਾ

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to Skills Minister Brendan O’Connor after a visit to Canberra Institute of Technology (AAP)

ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੁਨਰ ਦੀ ਘਾਟ ਪੂਰੀ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਫੈਡਰਲ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਕੀਤਾ 12.6 ਬਿਲੀਅਨ ਡਾਲਰ ਦੀ ਫੰਡਿੰਗ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ

Pakistani passport

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਸਾਊਦੀ ਅਰਬ ਨੇ ਅਫਗਾਨ ਨਾਗਰਿਕਾਂ ਤੋਂ 12,000 ਫਰਜ਼ੀ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨੀ ਪਾਸਪੋਰਟ ਬਰਾਮਦ ਕੀਤੇ