ਗੁਰਮੱਤ ਸੰਗੀਤ: ਭਾਈ ਸੁਖਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ੩੧ ਰਾਗ ਕੀਰਤਨ ਯਾਤਰਾ

ਭਾਈ ਸੁਖਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੋ ਕਿ ਗੁਰਸ਼ਬਦ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਅਕੈਡਮੀ, ਜਵੱਦੀ ਟਕਸਾਲ, ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਵਿਖੇ ਬਤੌਰ ਪ੍ਰਿੰਸੀਪਲ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਨਿਭਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਅੱਜਕਲ ਆਪਣੇ ਜੱਥੇ ਸਮੇਤ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੌਰੇ ਤੇ ਆਏ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ।





ਸਾਲਾਨਾ ਸਿੱਖ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ ਕਾਰਨ ਵਾਲੀ ਕੌਮੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਨਿਵੇਕਲੇ ਉਪਰਾਲੇ ਨਾਲ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ ੩੧ ਰਾਗ ਗੁਰਬਾਣੀ ਕੀਰਤਨ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।





Read this story in English:





Bhai Sukhwant Singh, Principal of Gurshabad Sangeet Academy, Jawaddi Taksal, Ludhiana is currently visiting Australia to perform Kirtan on 31 Gurbani Raags across Australia.





He has a great contribution and humble services in the field of Gurmat Sangeet.





Besides, being a successful organiser of Gurmat Raag Darbars and director of many Gurmat Sangeet academies, his name stands included in the class of great scholars of traditional music.





He told SBS Punjabi that Gurmat Sangeet is the unique Sikh art and tradition of musically expressing love for the Oneness.





“Gurmat Sangeet has been used as used as a medium to spread the message of peace, love and harmony,” he said.





“It is a form of devotional music that can not only help achieve spiritual goals but it is also good for emotional well-being.





The rich tradition of Gurmat Sangeet and classical music in Australia is thriving with young Punjabis showing a keen interest.





