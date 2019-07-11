ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡਿਆ ਉੱਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਬਨਾਮ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਕ੍ਰਿਕੇਟ ਮੈਚ ਬਾਰੇ ਭਾਂਤ-ਭਾਂਤ ਦੀਆਂ ਗੱਲਾਂ

Source: Supplied
Published 11 July 2019 at 1:25pm, updated 11 July 2019 at 1:46pm
By Preetinder Grewal
ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਕੱਲ ਰਾਤ ਖੇਡੇ ਗਏ ਕ੍ਰਿਕੇਟ ਮੈਚ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡਿਆ ਉੱਤੇ ਟੀਮ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਕਿਤੇ ਸਿਫਤਾਂ ਹੋ ਰਹੀਆਂ, ਕਿਤੇ ਅਫਸੋਸ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਅਤੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਪਾਸੇ ਪੈ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਫਿਟਕਾਰਾਂ। ਪੇਸ਼ ਹੈ ਇਸ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਤਇੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਗਰੇਵਾਲ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ 'ਹਲਕੀ-ਫੁਲਕੀ' ਆਡੀਓ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ....
