'ਮਾਨੁਸ ਟਾਪੂ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਚ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਹੋਰ ਵਿਗੜ ਗਏ ਹਨ', ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ

Ravinder Singh, one of the two Punjabi men detained at Manus Island detention centre

Ravinder Singh, one of the two Punjabi men detained at Manus Island detention centre Source: Supplied

Published 13 November 2017 at 2:45pm
By Manpreet K Singh
ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਮਨਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਬੀਤੇ ੪ ਸਾਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਮਾਨੁਸ ਟਾਪੂ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਚ ਨਜ਼ਰਬੰਦ ਹਨ . ਬੀਤੇ ਬੁਧਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ, ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਦੇ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਜੇਲ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਮਾੜੇ ਹਨ.

ਸ਼ੁਕਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਦੋਬਾਰਾ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਹੁਣ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਤੇ ਇੱਮੀਗਰਾਸ਼ਨ ਅਫਸਰ ਸਬ ਕੁਝ ਖਾਲੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਤੇ ਜੇੜ੍ਹਾ ਪੀਣ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਪਾਣੀ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ, ਉਹ ਵੀ ਡੋਲ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ.

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਬੀਤੇ ਹਫਤੇ ਮਾਨੁਸ ਟਾਪੂ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਵਿਚ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਤੇ ਪਾਣੀ ਸੱਪਲਾਈ ਵੀ ਕਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸੀ.

"Police and immigration officials have spilled all the water we had saved and are threatening us with severe consequences if we don't leave," detainee Ravinder Singh told SBS Punjabi from Manus Island Detention Centre. "Things have become much worse over the past two days."

READ MORE

'They are dismantling everything and threatening to use force now'



