'ਮਾਨੁਸ ਟਾਪੂ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਚ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਹੋਰ ਵਿਗੜ ਗਏ ਹਨ', ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ

ਸ਼ੁਕਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਦੋਬਾਰਾ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਹੁਣ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਤੇ ਇੱਮੀਗਰਾਸ਼ਨ ਅਫਸਰ ਸਬ ਕੁਝ ਖਾਲੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ, ਤੇ ਜੇੜ੍ਹਾ ਪੀਣ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਪਾਣੀ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ, ਉਹ ਵੀ ਡੋਲ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ.





ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਬੀਤੇ ਹਫਤੇ ਮਾਨੁਸ ਟਾਪੂ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਵਿਚ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਤੇ ਪਾਣੀ ਸੱਪਲਾਈ ਵੀ ਕਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸੀ.





"Police and immigration officials have spilled all the water we had saved and are threatening us with severe consequences if we don't leave," detainee Ravinder Singh told SBS Punjabi from Manus Island Detention Centre. "Things have become much worse over the past two days."





