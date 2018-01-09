ਵਿਕਟੋਰੀਆ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰੀਮੀਅਰ ਆਪਣੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਫੇਰੀ ਦੌਰਾਨ, ਪੁਨੀਤ ਪੁਨੀਤ ਦੀ ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਵਾਪਸੀ 'ਤੇ ਜ਼ੋਰ ਦੇਣਗੇ

ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ੨੦੦੮ ਵਿਚ ਜਦ ਪੁਨੀਤ ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਵਿਚ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਸੀ, ਤਾਂ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਦੇ ਨਸ਼ੇ ਵਿਚ ਤੇਜ਼ ਰਫਤਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਡੀ ਚਲਾਂਦਿਆਂ, ਉਸਨੇ ਐਕਸੀਡੈਂਟ ਨੂੰ ਅੰਜਾਮ ਦਿੱਤਾ. ਹਾਦਸੇ ਵਿਚ ੧੯ ਸਾਲਾ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਡੀਨ ਹੋਫ਼ਸਟੀ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਉਸਦਾ ਦੋਸਤ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋਇਆ ਸੀ.





ਪੁਨੀਤ ਨੇ ਉਸ ਵੇਲੇ ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਦੀ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਵਿਚ ਆਪਣਾ ਜੁਰਮ ਕਬੂਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ, ਪਰ ਜ਼ਮਾਨਤੀ ਰਿਹਾਈ ਮਿਲਣ ਤੇ, ਕਿੱਸੇ ਦੋਸਤ ਦੇ ਪਾਸਪੋਰਟ ਨੂੰ ਵਰਤ ਕੇ ਉਹ ਭਾਰਤ ਚਲਾ ਗਿਆ. ਉਸਨੂੰ ੪ ਸਾਲ ਬਾਅਦ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਗਿਰਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਉਹ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਪੁਰਦਗੀ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਅਪੀਲ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ.





ਉੱਮੀਦ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਅਗਲੇ ਹਫਤੇ ਜਦ ਪ੍ਰੀਮੀਅਰ ਡੈਨੀਅਲ ਐਂਡਰੂਜ਼ ਭਾਰਤ ਜਾਣਗੇ, ਤਾਂ ਉਸਦੀ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕਰਣਗੇ.





The Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews is visiting India next week, and is expected to bring up the extradition of Puneet Puneet, so that he returns to Melbourne to face prosecution. It is now almost a decade since the drunk and speeding driver Puneet killed a Queensland student in a road crash in Melbourne.





Puneet was a 19-year-old learner driver in October 2008 when he hit and killed 19-year-old nursing student Dean Hofstee and seriously injured 20-year-old Clancy Coker in Melbourne.





He was on bail and awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to culpable driving when he fled Australia in 2009 using a friend's passport and hid for more than four years until his capture.





At the latest hearing in the Patiala District Court in Delhi on Monday, Puneet made a plea to the victims' families for forgiveness.





But acting Premier James Merlino says he must return to Australia, saying, "The expectation of the Victorian community is that this individual is extradited to face justice in Australian courts. That's been the consistent position of the Victorian government. The premier Daniel Andrews will be visiting India next week. He'll be conveying this directly to the Indian government. This individual must face justice and he must face justice in Australia."





Puneet Puneet is expected to reappear in the New Delhi court on February 2, for the next hearing.





