Visitors to Nankana Sahib share their emotions and experiences with SBS Punjabi

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

On the occasion of Guru Nanak's landmark birth anniversary, visitors from all around the world visited Pakistan, first visiting the newly-opened Kartarpur complex, then Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib and other shrines of significance to the Sikh community. Pilgrim speaking to SBS Punjabi from Nankana Sahib Source: SBS Punjabi





SBS Punjabi's Masood Mallhi caught up with many of the pilgrims at Nankana Sahib, who shared not only their experiences but also their heartfelt emotions. Source: SBS Punjabi





Source: SBS Punjabi





Click on the audio link above to hear what they had to say.











Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

More from SBS Punjabi Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib ready to welcome pilgrims from around the world





