Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib ready to welcome pilgrims from around the world

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has said that Kartarpur is ready in all its glory, awaiting the influx of Sikh pilgrims from around the world.





Earlier this year, the governments of India and Pakistan had both approved the construction of corridor linking India with the historic Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan’s Narowal district, where the founder of the Sikh faith, Guru Nanak had spent his last few years. A sign in Gurmukhi to welcome Sikh pilgrims from India to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan Source: Supplied





The corridor will allow thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India a visa-free access to the celebrated shrine to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.





In another gesture, PM Imran Khan has waived a $20 fee for all Indian pilgrims coming to Kartarpur Sahib on November 9 and November 12. Additionally, Indian nationals will not be required to carry their passports or register their names days in advance.





So will the fees be waived for pilgrims from countries like Australia, UK, Canada and USA as well?





SBS Punjabi's Lahore-based correspondent Masood Mallhi has given all the details about the relaxation in rules, also speaking at length about the preparations at Nankana Sahib. The Kartarpur Sahib complex after major reconstruction in readiness for Guru Nanak's 550th birthday Source: Twitter





"We are expecting a record number of pilgrims at Nankana Sahib, which will be the focal point of the celebrations. To accommodate everyone, all colleges will be closed to students- their halls and classes will be turned into temporary dormitories."





"Wedding centres will also be used to accommodate the pilgrims, and individual homeowners have also been told to house overseas guests, who are visiting the birthplace of Guru Nanak over the next few days."





He also reports that the government of Pakistan has released a Rs 50 coin to commemorate this occasion, and the coin is already available for all enthusiasts to purchase. Coin released by the government of Pakistan on the landmark celebration Source: Twitter





Hear the entire conversation by clicking on the audio link above.





SBS Punjabi will bring you live coverage of Guru Nanak's 550 birth anniversary celebrations from Nanakana Sahib on November 10, 11 and 12.





Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan Source: Twitter





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









