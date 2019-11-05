SBS Punjabi

Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib ready to welcome pilgrims from around the world

SBS Punjabi

Kartarpur Sahib complex in readiness for the upcoming Gurpurab

Kartarpur Sahib complex (File photo) Source: Twitter/Imran Khan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 November 2019 at 3:01pm, updated 5 November 2019 at 5:12pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

With a week remaining for Guru Nanak's landmark 550th birth anniversary celebrations, the Kartarpur corridor is ready "in record time", and arrangements are in place to welcome a record number of pilgrims visiting Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak.

Published 5 November 2019 at 3:01pm, updated 5 November 2019 at 5:12pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has said that Kartarpur is ready in all its glory, awaiting the influx of Sikh pilgrims from around the world.

Earlier this year, the governments of India and Pakistan had both approved the construction of corridor linking India with the historic Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan’s Narowal district, where the founder of the Sikh faith, Guru Nanak had spent his last few years.
A sign in Gurmukhi to welcome Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan
A sign in Gurmukhi to welcome Sikh pilgrims from India to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan Source: Supplied


The corridor will allow thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India a visa-free access to the celebrated shrine to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

In another gesture, PM Imran Khan has waived a $20 fee for all Indian pilgrims coming to Kartarpur Sahib on November 9 and November 12. Additionally, Indian nationals will not be required to carry their passports or register their names days in advance. 

So will the fees be waived for pilgrims from countries like Australia, UK, Canada and USA as well? 

SBS Punjabi's Lahore-based correspondent Masood Mallhi has given all the details about the relaxation in rules,  also speaking at length about the preparations at Nankana Sahib.
The Kartarpur Sahib complex after major reconstruction in readiness for Guru Nanak's 550th birthday
The Kartarpur Sahib complex after major reconstruction in readiness for Guru Nanak's 550th birthday Source: Twitter


"We are expecting a record number of pilgrims at Nankana Sahib, which will be the focal point of the celebrations. To accommodate everyone, all colleges will be closed to students- their halls and classes will be turned into temporary dormitories."

"Wedding centres will also be used to accommodate the pilgrims, and individual homeowners have also been told to house overseas guests, who are visiting the birthplace of Guru Nanak over the next few days."

He also reports that the government of Pakistan has released a Rs 50 coin to commemorate this occasion, and the coin is already available for all enthusiasts to purchase. 
Coin released by the government of Pakistan on the landmark celebration
Coin released by the government of Pakistan on the landmark celebration Source: Twitter


Hear the entire conversation by clicking on the audio link above.

SBS Punjabi will bring you live coverage of Guru Nanak's 550 birth anniversary celebrations from Nanakana Sahib on November 10, 11 and 12. 

Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan
Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan Source: Twitter


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


More from SBS Punjabi

India, Pakistan officials hold second meeting on Kartarpur corridor

Nepal issues three coins to mark Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

‘Ek Onkar’ signage on Air India aircraft to mark Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?