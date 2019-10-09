ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਕਾਮਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਐਲਾਨੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਵਰਕ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੱਦਾਂ ਲਾਗੂ

ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਅਸਥਾਈ ਵਰਕ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਵਿਚ ਕੁਝ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।





ਨਵੇਂ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਤਹਿਤ ਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰਦਾਤਾ ਦੇ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਫਰੇਮਵਰਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਜਿਸਦਾ ਉਦੇਸ਼ ਬਿਨੇਕਾਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਸੌਖਾ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਹੈ।





ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਇਮੀਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਨਵੇਂ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਖਾਸ ਯੋਗਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕਾਮਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਘਾਟ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਤਕਰੀਬਨ 30,000 ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਸਹਾਈ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ।





Source: Getty Images





ਗਤੀਵਿਧੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਚਾਰੂ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਅਤੇ ਜਟਿਲਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਘਟਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਉਦੇਸ਼ ਨਾਲ਼ ਲਾਗੂ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਨਵੀਂ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਛੇ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਸ਼੍ਰੇਣੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਜਗ੍ਹਾ ਲਵੇਗੀ।





ਇਕ ਹੋਰ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ ਜੋ 2020 ਵਿਚ ਲਾਗੂ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਮੁਤਾਬਿਕ ਘੱਟ ਤਨਖਾਹ ਵਾਲੇ ਕਾਮੇ ਵੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਲਿਆ ਸਕਣਗੇ।





ਆਕਲੈਂਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਾਈਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਏਜੇਂਟ ਵਜੋਂ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਜਗਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ‘ਨਵਾਂ ਕਦਮ’ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਕਾਮਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਸਥਾਈ ਤੌਰ ‘ਤੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿਚ ਵੱਸਣ ਦੀਆਂ ਸੰਭਾਵਨਾਵਾ‘ਤੇ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ ਪਾਏਗਾ।





“ਇਹ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡੀ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਬਹੁਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਕਾਮਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਤ ਕਰੇਗੀ।"





ਪਰ ਇਹ ਸਮੁੱਚੀ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਹੁਣ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਿਲ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ - ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਸਕਿਲਡ ਮਾਈਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਹੁਣ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਕੁਸ਼ਲ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਕਾਮਿਆਂ ਵੱਲ ਵਧ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਕੋਲ ਹੁਣ ਚੰਗੀ ਤਨਖਾਹ ਵਾਲੀ ਨੌਕਰੀ ਦੀ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਸ਼ ਹੋਣਾ ਲਾਜ਼ਮੀ ਹੈ।

ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਤਨਖਾਹ ਵਿਚਲਾ ਵਾਧਾ ਇਸ ਸ਼੍ਰੇਣੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਪੌਂਸਰ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਟਰੱਕ ਡਰਾਈਵਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਫੀ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਕਰੇਗਾ।





ਇਸ ਸ਼੍ਰੇਣੀ ਤਹਿਤ ਸਲਾਨਾ ਤਨਖਾਹ ਦੀ ਹੱਦ ਨੂੰ NZD $55,000 ਤੋਂ NZD $79,560 ਤੱਕ ਵਧਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਹ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ 7 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਤੋਂ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਅਰਜ਼ੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਲਾਗੂ ਹੋਏਗੀ। Source: Supplied





ਪੂਰੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਮਾਈਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਏਜੇਂਟ ਵਜੋਂ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਦੇ ਜਗਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨਾਲ਼ ਉੱਪਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਲਿੰਕ 'ਤੇ ਕ੍ਲਿਕ ਕਰਕੇ ਇਹ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਸੁਣੋ।





Read this story in English:





New Zealand has announced some significant changes to the process of granting temporary work visas.





The new visa rules will result in the introduction of a new employer-led visa framework which aims to make the application process easier, both for applicants and businesses.





New Zealand’s Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says the new arrangements would assist around 30,000 businesses in filling skill shortages.





Another change that will come into effect in 2020 will reinstate the ability of lower-paid workers to bring their families to New Zealand. Auckland-based migration expert Jagjeet Singh Sidhu told SBS Punjabi that the ‘new move’ will significantly impact the prospects of foreign workers willing to permanently settle in the country.





“It is a massive change that will affect the lives of many foreign workers and their families,” he said.





It is getting a bit tougher now. The visa process is clearly moving towards highly skilled foreign workers who can have well-paid job offers.

“This process is often related to work to residency pathway. But it must not be confused with the general skilled work visa. This is a different pathway which is employer-assisted and there is no capping for this category.” New Zealand’s Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway. Source: Supplied





Mr Sidhu said that migration experts were already expecting these changes.





“It is something that was waiting to happen. The government was already in consultation to bring changes to employer-assisted temporary work visa settings,” he adds.





“They had around 1,000 submissions which they received during the public consultation between December 2018 - March 2019.”





Mr Sidhu said the most ‘significant’ change is the increase in the annual salary limit for the employer-led Talent Work Visa.





“The applicants in this category must meet the annual salary limit which has now increased from NZD $55,000 to NZD $79,560 and this will be applicable to applications received from 7 October, regardless of when the employer became accredited.”





A media statement from New Zealand’s Immigration Department suggests that the salary threshold was last updated in 2008.





The statement reads – “The new threshold is 150% of the current New Zealand median salary and will be updated each year in line with the median income.





“The new salary is based on a 40 hour week, or NZD $38.25 per hour. If your job is for more than 40 hours a week, you must be paid at least NZD $38.25 an hour.





“If your salary will be under NZD $79,560 from the 7 October, you can apply for an Essential Skills Work Visa instead.” NZ is known for its picturesque beauty and quality of life. The photo shown is of Mitre Peak which is an iconic mountain in the South Island of NZ. Source: Pixabay





While announcing the new visa arrangements, the Minister of Immigration Iain Lees-Galloway said currently there are over 54,000 workers on the main employer-assisted work visa.





“The new temporary work visa process is more streamlined and less complex replacing six visa categories with one temporary work visa, and it ensures there is an employer check, a job check and a worker check,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.





“The process allows us to ensure foreign workers are only recruited for genuine shortages, helps us reduce exploitation, and creates better connections between immigration, education and welfare systems."





Iain Lees-Galloway said the new framework will require all employers to be accredited and will give employers more certainty about their ability to hire a foreign worker earlier in the application process.





“It will also provide the foreign worker with more assurance about the employer they are coming to work for and the job they are coming to do,” he said.





To know more details listen to our conversation with Auckland-based migration agent Jagjeet Singh Sidhu by clicking the above-mentioned audio link.





