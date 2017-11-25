ਨਵੀਂ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ 'ਚ ਮੋਟਾਪਾ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਾ

Poorer food options, larger portions, less lifestyle flexibility - the reasons behind our fatter nation are both behavioural and environmental.











And according to a new government report, based on data from the past 20 years, we're more likely to be overweight and obese than our parents were, at the same age.

















The report found, one in five children, aged 2 to 4, are overweight or obese in Australia.



















About 8 per cent of Australians born between 1974 and 1977 were obese by the age of 21. Twenty years later, that almost doubled.























When those born in 1970 and 1973 reached the age of 25, 3.1 per cent were severely obese. By 1990-1993, that had tripled.

















The report found, in 2014-15, 26 per cent or 1.2 million Australian children aged 2 to 17, were overweight or obese. In that same period, that was 63 per cent of adults, or 11.2 million.

















The Obesity Policy Coalition believes a national strategy would help tip the scales in the right direction.

































