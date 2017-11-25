ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਨਵੀਂ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ 'ਚ ਮੋਟਾਪਾ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਾ

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

Boy Eating Carrot Sticks

Boy Eating Carrot Sticks Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2017 at 3:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:22am
By Sarah Abo, Gautam Kapil, ਗੌਤਮ ਕਪਿਲ
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ਮੋਟਾਪੇ ਜਾਂ ਭਾਰ ਵਧਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਰੇਸ਼ਾਨੀ ਹੁਣ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆਈ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਜੂਝ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ. ਇੱਕ ਨਵੀਂ ਖ਼ੋਜ 'ਚ ਪਤਾ ਲੱਗਿਆ ਕਿ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀ ਆਪਣੇ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਮੋਟੀ ਅਤੇ ਵਜ਼ਨੀ ਹੈ.

Published 25 November 2017 at 3:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:22am
By Sarah Abo, Gautam Kapil, ਗੌਤਮ ਕਪਿਲ
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Poorer food options, larger portions, less lifestyle flexibility - the reasons behind our fatter nation are both behavioural and environmental.

 

And according to a new government report, based on data from the past 20 years, we're more likely to be overweight and obese than our parents were, at the same age.

 

 

The report found, one in five children, aged 2 to 4, are overweight or obese in Australia.
 

 

 

About 8 per cent of Australians born between 1974 and 1977 were obese by the age of 21. Twenty years later, that almost doubled.

 

 

 

When those born in 1970 and 1973 reached the age of 25, 3.1 per cent were severely obese. By 1990-1993, that had tripled.

 

 

The report found, in 2014-15,  26 per cent or 1.2 million Australian children aged 2 to 17, were overweight or obese. In that same period, that was 63 per cent of adults, or 11.2 million.

 

 

The Obesity Policy Coalition believes a national strategy would help tip the scales in the right direction.

 

Related Stories

Children obesity impacting immigrant communities

Health tips for the Australian summer from Dr Sandeep Bhagat

How does child immunisation work in Australia?



 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

FloomiCacAE6qYD.jfif

ਇੰਡੀਆ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਐਸ ਵਾਈ ਐੱਲ ਨਹਿਰ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਰਹੀ ਬੇਸਿੱਟਾ

'Working from home' is seeing a move to the regions

ਕੀ ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਦੌਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਘਰ ਤੋਂ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਆਮ ਗੱਲ ਬਣਦਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ?

gogi rai gurpreet rai

ਮਾਸਟਰਜ਼ ਅਥਲੈਟਿਕਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਾਮਣਾ ਖੱਟਣ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਗੋਗੀ ਰਾਏ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾਦਾਇਕ ਕਹਾਣੀ

Police and Fire and Rescue personnel inspect a helicopter at the scene of a helicopter collision near Seaworld, on the Gold Coast, Monday, January 2, 2023.

ਗੋਲਡ ਕੋਸਟ ਦੇ ਸੀ-ਵਰਲਡ ਹੈਲੀਕਾਪਟਰ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੀ ਤਫਤੀਸ਼ ਜਾਰੀ