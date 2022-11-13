SBS Radio ót kengóri FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE ar MANA funi fariba

The FIFA World Cup 2022™ November 21 curu oíbo,SBS Australia át mana solibo.64 kela iín mana solibo ar funi fariba eçe:
- Digital audio radio DAB
- Online at
- SBS Radio mobile app |
Kengóri funi fariba
Advertisement
FIFA World Cup 2022™ stations SBS Football 1, 2 ar 3 tuañar DAB radio, , ya mana SBS Radio mobile app ót kula rakó,12 zuban ót kela iín funi bola.
- SBS Football 1 (yala asé): Live Inglich ót hota fottí kela ár tournamen ibat,fuñwati asé Worl Cup or musik har thaím ót.
- SBS Football 2 and 3 (November 14 kulibo): Live har zuban ót fottí kela ár baabote .
- SBS Arabic24: Live hota Arabi ít.
Hota beggún FIFA World Cup™ neladé broadcast partners fuñwati dunia aga gura SBS platforms ót Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Dutch, Croatian, Polish, Japanese, Korean, Persian, ar English zuban ót.
Tournament thaím ibat SBS Radio 3 iba SBS Football 2 boni zabogoí-fotti kela ár baabote buzai dibolla har zuban ót. Eí thaím ibat BBC World Service iba funat taíbolla,meherbani gori zai so to live web sola yan kuli bolla.
Football fever anthems
Kela ár bairé,funi so latak football or theme or hit ókkol,offecial gana agor ,national theme ór gana bala ar horaf .Curu goro tuañar World Cup tojorba ar funi live SBS Football 1 yala,DAB radio ya ót.
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ tarik ar thaím
SBS Radio ór zuban ór baabote hoíbo kela dahé oti-oti
- Group Stage: November 21 - Desember 3
- Round of 16: Desember 4 - 7
- Quarter-Finals: Desember 10 - 11
- Semi-Finals: Desember 14 - 15
- 3rd vs 4th playoff: Desember 18
- World Cup Final: Desember 19
hota zuban ór façner: BBC, Radio Nacional de España, Radio France Internationale, BAND, beIN, RTP, ARD, SRF, RNE, Radio Oriental Montevideo, HRT, RFI, NHK, NOS, VRT, Polskie Radio, Seoul Broadcasting System.
Kengóri saíba
Fotti kela so FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE ar MANA FREE SBS ar ót.
So 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ TV ít
SBS ar SBS VICELAND ekslusif gori 64 kela iba soláíbo,500 gonda FIFA Wolrd Cup ór konten loí diyan chanel ot solaíbo fura kela iba solé fan.
So 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ SBS On Demand zoriya yé
tuañar nizor bano 64
FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ kela iín live ar mana zanibolla hono thaim ót tuañar device óttu.
So World Cup manna , TVs ya añarar apps loí ar óttu.