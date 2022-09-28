All-star team announced for SBS broadcast of FIFA World Cup 2022

SBS has announced the members of the commentary team who will be spearheading the coverage of this year's FIFA World Cup on SBS.





Among the team of experts is the iconic international 'voice of football' Martin Tyler, and experienced football presenters Richard Bayliss and Niav Owens.





They will be joined by Socceroos goalkeeper Mark Bosnich, former Socceroos captain Craig Foster, and ex-Matilda Sarah Walsh, who is also the current head of women's football at Football Australia.



David Basheer and Matt Connellan will also provide exclusive pitch-side tournament coverage.





SBS Director of Sport Ken Shipp said the lineup will allow Australians to access multilingual coverage to the event.





"SBS has assembled a world-class line up of experts and Australian football royalty to provide their extraordinary insights and knowledge," he said.



"No one does football like SBS, and from pitch side to inside the locker rooms, we’ll bring our audiences all the best action and atmosphere from this unique World Cup."





Foster spoke to SBS News last week about the factors he weighed up before deciding to take up a role as part of the presenting team for SBS's coverage of the FIFA World Cup.



An outspoken critic of the human rights record of host country Qatar, Foster said he had considered boycotting the World Cup amid reports of the deaths of 6,500 migrant workers connected to the event .





"But of course, what that does is that can place you on the periphery of the event and can limit your voice and your opportunity to then raise these issues and to try and give a voice to these families in particular," he said.



As the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup this year, SBS will broadcast all 64 matches live and on free-to-air television in Australia, during the tournament from 20 November until 18 December.



