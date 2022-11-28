Alegeri în Victoria

A combination diptych generated on Saturday, November 26, 2022 shows (left) Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaking to party faithful at the at the Labor Party reception in Melbourne, Saturday, November 26, 2022, and (right) Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy speaking to party faithful at the Liberal Party reception in Melbourne, Saturday, November 26, 2022. Premier Daniel Andrews has led Labor to victory at the Victoria election, for a third term in power. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE