SBS in limba romana

Alegeri în Victoria

SBS in limba romana

VIC ELECTION22

A combination diptych generated on Saturday, November 26, 2022 shows (left) Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaking to party faithful at the at the Labor Party reception in Melbourne, Saturday, November 26, 2022, and (right) Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy speaking to party faithful at the Liberal Party reception in Melbourne, Saturday, November 26, 2022. Premier Daniel Andrews has led Labor to victory at the Victoria election, for a third term in power. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 November 2022 at 10:38am
By Debora Groake
Presented by Carol Kalauz
Source: SBS

Alegeri statale în Victoria

Published 29 November 2022 at 10:38am
By Debora Groake
Presented by Carol Kalauz
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Anca Rodica Turcea - Romanian correspondent from Bucharest

Corespondența de la București - 29-11-2022

cooking

Delicii culinare radiofonice - Rasol de carne și pește

SBS in limba romana - Buletin de stiri - 02-03-2021

Buletin de stiri SBS Radio 29-11-2022

Anca Rodica Turcea.png

Corespondența de la București - 22-11-2022