Ar putea China deveni cea mai puternică țară din lume ?

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping raises his hand to show approval of a work report during the closing ceremony for the 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 24, 2017. China's long-ruling Communist Party on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, set October 16 for its 20th party congress, at which leader Xi is expected to be given a third five-year term. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) Source: AP / Ng Han Guan/AP
Published 7 October 2022 at 12:53pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Carol Kalauz
Source: SBS
Un foarte probabil al treilea mandat pentru președintele Chinei Xi Jinping, date demografice îngrijorătoare, situația Covidului și mai ales, cea din Taiwan, vor fi principalele subiecte de pe agenda celui de-al 20-lea Congres al Partidului Comunist Chinez, ce va avea loc peste 5 zile.
Published 7 October 2022 at 12:53pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Carol Kalauz
Source: SBS
Share