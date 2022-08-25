#1 Domestic violence. 'I thought we were gonna die'

In the first episode of a podcast about domestic violence in Australia Alla from Victoria tells her story. This is a Russian language content.

If you or another person is in danger, call 000

• To talk to someone about family violence or sexual assault: 1800respect.org.au or 1800 737 732

• Find services in each state and territory:
https://www.1800respect.org.au/services


• Lifeline 13 11 14 www.lifeline.org.au

• Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 kidshelpline.com.au (24/7 counselling service)

• Men’s Referral Service 1300 766 491 ntv.org.au (anonymous and confidential telephone counselling for men)

• Q Life | 1800 184 527 Provides anonymous and free LGBTI peer support and referral

• The National Disability Abuse & Neglect Hotline 1800 880 052 for reporting abuse/neglect of people with disability.

• ELDERHelp | 1800 353 374 to know how you can get help, support and referrals.

• More support organisations:
essential resources and how you can help

