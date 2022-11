Available in other languages

Ася Уколова и Ирина Бурмистрова в студии SBS в Мельбурне. Source: SBS Asia Ukolova and Irina Burmistrova chat with young guests from Russia and Australia. We tell stories, sing, laugh, wonder and learn from each other.





In this episode, we discuss schools with Serezha from NSW.





Listen to our podcast on sbs.com.au/kookookookaburra , Apple podcasts , Spotify, "Yandex.Music" and other apps.