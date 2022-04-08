'A missile hit a crowded train station in my home town Kramatorsk.'Play02:40 Source: SBS RussianGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.82MB) Interview with a journalist from Kramatorsk Olga Yurasova. Source: Photo by Aleksandr KachuraСлушайте также:Irpen'. 'I didn't know what was scarier: stay or leave'Residents of Odessa: 'We will not give up our city'Residents of Mariupol: 'We were looking for water to drink. And luckily it started to snow'ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode