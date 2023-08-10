Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
A new COVID-19 subvariant increasingly appearing in cases in the United States and United Kingdom
Medical staff wearing FFP3 face masks at King's College Hospital, in south east London Source: AAP / Victoria Jones/PA/Alamy
A COVID-19 subvariant named EG.5.1, or Eris, is increasingly appearing in the United States and Britain. Symptoms of the subvariant reportedly include a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and a sore throat, with experts in Australia saying it will emerge here.
Share