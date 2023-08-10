A new COVID-19 subvariant increasingly appearing in cases in the United States and United Kingdom

Medical staff wearing FFP3 face masks at King's College Hospital, in south east London

Medical staff wearing FFP3 face masks at King's College Hospital, in south east London

A COVID-19 subvariant named EG.5.1, or Eris, is increasingly appearing in the United States and Britain. Symptoms of the subvariant reportedly include a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and a sore throat, with experts in Australia saying it will emerge here.

