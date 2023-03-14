A Russian jet caused a US Reaper drone to crash over the Black Sea

Russia Ukraine War

A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a US MQ-9 drone surveillance drone over the Black Sea, causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle in international waters, the US military said. Source: AAP / Massoud Hossaini

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The collision with a US drone is likely the closest that Russia’s military has come to a direct clash with the West since the war in Ukraine began.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here.




Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 15.03.2023

333270641_1296546067562348_8606800204393728965_n.jpg

"I'll be back; I just don't know how soon"

95th Academy Awards - Show

Who won the Oscars 2023?

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 13.03.2023