A Russian jet caused a US Reaper drone to crash over the Black Sea
A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a US MQ-9 drone surveillance drone over the Black Sea, causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle in international waters, the US military said. Source: AAP / Massoud Hossaini
The collision with a US drone is likely the closest that Russia’s military has come to a direct clash with the West since the war in Ukraine began.
