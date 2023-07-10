Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Actor Anatoly Bely: 'There is not a single mention of war in my performance'
Актер Анатолий Белый Credit: Supplied fir publication
An actor Anatoly Bely and director Yegor Trukhin are coming to Australia with a new stage play based on poems by Russian-speaking authors that were written after February 24, 2022. SBS Russian talked to Anatoly about his play, attitudes towards the Russian language and Russian culture after the outbreak of the war, and his emigration from Russia.
