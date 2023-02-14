Aida Tokhtaeva on dyeing silk with food waste, sustainable lifestyle, and starting small business in Australia

0T5C0212.jpg

Аида Тохтаева из Аделаиды использует подручные материалы и натуральные ингредиенты для окрашивания шелковых шарфов. Credit: Aida Tokhtaeva

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Most of us consider onion skins, avocado seeds, and pomegranate rinds food waste. But Aida Tokhtaeva uses them for hand-dyeing silk scarves. She recently started a small business in Adelaide where she moved from Kyrgyzstan.

She says her interest in silk dying and working with wool felt started as a hobby and a way to stay connected to her native Kyrgyz culture. Felt, for instance, is widely used by the Kyrgyz in traditional yurt covers, carpets, and clothing. She also incorporates traditional Kyrgyz ornaments and motifs in the items she creates.

She talked to SBS Russian about hand-dyeing, sustainable lifestyle, her experience of starting a small enterprise in Australia, and finding a creative community of makers in Adelaide.

Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 14.02.2023

Rahman Ali Jawed (Supplied).jpg

Interpreter program first step to helping migrants settle

Houses are getting more and more expensive

Housing market: Blocks are getting smaller, prices are getting larger

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 13.02.2023