SBS Russian

All tennis abilities on show at the 2023 Australian Open

SBS Russian

Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson look forward to the Australian Opens All Abilities Day with all-abilities tennis competitors (SBS).jpg

Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson look forward to the Australian Open’s All Abilities Day with all-abilities tennis competitors (SBS)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 December 2022 at 8:51am
By Sean Wales
Presented by Bermet Talant
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For the first time, next year's Australian Open will feature an All Abilities Day, to showcase the skills of people with a disability, and encourage inclusion in the sport. It will feature a showcase of the various forms of accessible tennis, as well as offering a quiet space for fans during the tournament.

Published 26 December 2022 at 8:51am
By Sean Wales
Presented by Bermet Talant
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

protestor against war with sign

I am Russian, and I am against war. Maria Vasileva

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 24.12.2022

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 24.12.2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian MP files legal challenge over Putin's reference to Ukraine war