All tennis abilities on show at the 2023 Australian Open

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson look forward to the Australian Open’s All Abilities Day with all-abilities tennis competitors (SBS)
Published 26 December 2022 at 8:51am
By Sean Wales
Presented by Bermet Talant
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For the first time, next year's Australian Open will feature an All Abilities Day, to showcase the skills of people with a disability, and encourage inclusion in the sport. It will feature a showcase of the various forms of accessible tennis, as well as offering a quiet space for fans during the tournament.
Published 26 December 2022 at 8:51am
By Sean Wales
Presented by Bermet Talant
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share