Almost 600 charged after NSW domestic violence operation

NSW POLICE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARRESTS

A supplied image showing NSW Police arresting a man during a four-day operation targeting the state’s most dangerous domestic violence offenders. Credit: NSW POLICE/PR IMAGE

It's been a horror week for family violence in Australia, with multiple women killed across the country. In a bid to address what's been called an 'insidious problem, New South Wales Police have arrested almost 600 people, in a four-day crackdown.

