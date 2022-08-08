Amnesty regrets 'distress and anger' caused by report accusing Ukraine of endangering civilians

A man and a child walk amid debris of a house, destroyed during battles this spring in the village of Velyka Dymerka, northeast of Kyiv, on July 21, 2022 Source: AFP / SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AFP via Getty Images

Amnesty International apologised on Sunday for "distress and anger" caused by a report accusing Ukraine of endangering civilians which infuriated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and triggered the resignation of its Kyiv office head.

