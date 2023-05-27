Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
An inimical choice: rehome the pet or become homeless
Finding a rental property where you can take your pet is difficult Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE
Moves are underway in New South Wales to make it easier for pet owners to keep their animals if they rent. There is concern that some people are being forced into homelessness because they cannot find a landlord willing to allow them to keep their animal companion. And the problem is not limited to just one state.
